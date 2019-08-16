National

Desperate days for local papers, radio

Lester Kiewit

Tough financial times: Jasmine Johnson-Mazwi (left) teaches interns Aneeqa du Plessis and Mandlelkosi Mde, but Bush Radio station, may no longer be able to provide this service. (David Harrison/M&G)

Tough financial times: Jasmine Johnson-Mazwi (left) teaches interns Aneeqa du Plessis and Mandlelkosi Mde, but Bush Radio station, may no longer be able to provide this service. (David Harrison/M&G)

South Africa’s national newspapers and newsrooms are buckling under the financial strain of a changing media world. But it is local newspapers that are hardest hit.

According to the latest Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) figures released this week, overall newspaper circulation for the second quarter has fallen 6.9% year on year.

Local newspapers have slumped 8.6% and free, community-based newspapers are down 6.2%.

With less money coming in, national newspapers are being forced to make cuts to budgets and staff.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
South Africa (country)newspapersnewspaper circulationCommunity newspapersBolandMedia Development and Diversity AgencyAudit Bureau of CirculationWestern CapePaarl

Client Media Releases

Supersonic
Supersonic keeps customer interaction simple too
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Food gardens planted at Mtubatuba school for Mandela Day
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN features prominently in largest university rankings
FedGroup Financial Services
The Field guide to business success
North-West University
NWU among top 5% in the world
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Embracing excellence is not an option; it's an imperative
The Pink Pixel
Why your company needs a Web site
Food gardens planted at Mtubatuba school for Mandela Day
The Field guide to business success
NWU among top 5% in the world
Why your company needs a Web site
Want to publish your media releases here?