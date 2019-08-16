Former Ronaldo fan’s irate clip goes viral

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
AFP
16 Aug 2019 00:00
Cristiano Ronaldo (Reuters)
An angry South Korean fan flew to Sweden to confront Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for sitting out a friendly in Seoul, in a bizarre row that has prompted a police investigation.
In an 11-minute clip posted on his YouTube channel, which has racked up nearly three million views, Kwak Ji-hyuk approaches the Portuguese striker at a hotel in Stockholm.
As Ronaldo appears in the lobby of the hotel, where Juventus were staying for last week’s International Champions Cup final, Kwak shouts in English: “Why didn’t you play in Korea?” — only to be ignored.
Ronaldo remained on the bench in last month’s exhibition game in the Korean capital, enraging fans. Kwak — who describes himself as a former die-hard fan of Ronaldo — films himself making more attempts to grab the star’s attention, including waving a sign written in Portuguese.
His gestures, however, were ignored.
