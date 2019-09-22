Happy birthday Kalawa Jazmee

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Zaza Hlalethwa
22 Sep 2019 11:30
One of the national treasures unearthed and given prominence under Kalawa Jazzme is Trompies (Sydney Seshibedi)
Since the dawn of democracy Kalawa Jazzme has been a quintessential component in the collective South African soundtrack.
In its 25 years of operation, the institution has unearthed over 60 careers, some of which are national treasures and icons.
These include the likes of Boom Shaka, Bongo Maffin, Vetkuk vs. Mahoota, Doctor Malinga, Professor, Busiswa, Winnie Khumalo, Tamara Dey, DJ Zinhle, Trompies, Thebe, Nolwazi, Mafikizolo, Uhuru and Candy tsa Mandebele.
From Hammanskraal to Umthatha, it’s sonic footprint continues to stretch across the country to bring us a variety of genres to groove to.
In celebration of this, the label’s artists headlined at the 2019 DSTV Delicious International Food and Music Festival.
In anticipation of a legacy piece The Mail & Guardian put together a playlist to remind us how integral their music was to our upbringing.
Thati Sgubu
It’s About Time
Stokvel
Via Orlando
Imoto
Colours
My name is
Bazoyenza
Ngoku
Magasman
Madibuseng
Y-Tjukutja
Ndihamba Nawe
Groover’s Prayer
