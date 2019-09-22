Arts and Culture

Happy birthday Kalawa Jazmee

Zaza Hlalethwa

One of the national treasures unearthed and given prominence under Kalawa Jazzme is Trompies (Sydney Seshibedi)

Since the dawn of democracy Kalawa Jazzme has been a quintessential component in the collective South African soundtrack. 

In its 25 years of operation, the institution has unearthed over 60 careers, some of which are national treasures and icons. 

These include the likes of Boom Shaka, Bongo Maffin, Vetkuk vs. Mahoota, Doctor Malinga, Professor, Busiswa, Winnie Khumalo, Tamara Dey, DJ Zinhle, Trompies, Thebe, Nolwazi, Mafikizolo, Uhuru and Candy tsa Mandebele. From Hammanskraal to Umthatha, it’s sonic footprint continues to stretch across the country to bring us a variety of genres to groove to. 

In celebration of this, the label’s artists headlined at the 2019 DSTV Delicious International Food and Music Festival.
The performances will be followed by The Story of Kalawa Jazmee documentary and a festival later this year. 

In anticipation of a legacy piece The Mail & Guardian put together a playlist to remind us how integral their music was to our upbringing.

Listen on Deezer

Thati Sgubu 

It’s About Time 

Stokvel

Via Orlando

Imoto

Colours

My name is 

Bazoyenza 

Ngoku 

Magasman

Madibuseng

Y-Tjukutja

Ndihamba Nawe 

Groover’s Prayer 

Zaza Hlalethwa
