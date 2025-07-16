R44 billion: The big bucks of hunting tourism

* Approximately 95 000 jobs in South Africa depend on hunting tourism.* Hunting tourism contributes USD2.5 billion, or about R44.03 billion to South Africa’s economy. * Hunting tourism massively benefits rural communities.* South Africa’s wildlife population on private land exceeds that in national parks.

Amid global debates on ethical travel and wildlife preservation, a new study from North-West University shines a spotlight on an often-overlooked sector that quietly props up South Africa’s rural economy: hunting tourism. In the aftermath of COVID-19, tourism economies the world over struggled to recover. But in South Africa, hunting tourism, both domestic and international trophy hunting, has not only rebounded, it has emerged as a critical economic driver.

A new study led by Prof Peet van der Merwe and Prof Andrea Saayman from the North-West University, titled: Assessing the contributions of hunting tourism to the South African economy: a post‑COVID analysis, calculates hunting tourism’s annual contribution to South Africa’s economy at a staggering USD2.5 billion, or about R44.03 billion. The figure is not just large, it’s transformative.

Local hunters, who constitutes mostly middle-aged men from provinces like Gauteng, make up the bulk of this economic activity. With each local hunter spending an average of USD3 594 per season, their collective annual spend tops USD718 million. International hunters, often affluent retirees from the United States, spend far more per trip – an average of USD32 663 – primarily on game, trophies, accommodation and daily rates. Though fewer in number, their spending adds another USD169 million to the tally.

But the significance goes beyond raw expenditure. Employing a Social Accounting Matrix (SAM), the researchers found a production multiplier of 2.97. In lay terms: for every USD1 spent, an additional USD1.97 is generated in economic activity. The ripple effect spreads across agriculture, trade, accommodation, transport and personal services.

Perhaps the most striking finding is employment. Approximately 95 000 jobs in South Africa depend on hunting tourism. Many of these roles, such as trackers, farm hands and cleaners, require limited formal education, making the sector a vital source of income in a country grappling with a 32.9% unemployment rate. Over 60% of these jobs fall within low-skilled categories, underscoring hunting tourism’s outsized impact on South Africa’s most vulnerable workers.

Hunting tourism’s lifeblood flows into rural economies, often bypassed by mainstream tourism. Provinces like Limpopo benefit enormously from the inflow, with private game farms – many converted from struggling livestock operations – thriving through sustainable use. Notably, South Africa’s wildlife population on private land now exceeds that in national parks, and the study argues that hunting revenue has underwritten significant re-wilding efforts.

The researchers also point to a powerful conservation dividend. Contrary to popular belief, regulated hunting creates financial incentives for landowners to protect and repopulate wild species. Without such incentives, many might revert to traditional farming, leading to habitat loss and diminished biodiversity.

To some, hunting remains morally fraught. But the study emphasises that economic survival for many rural communities hinges on this industry. Importantly, the research does not gloss over ethical concerns. Instead, it calls for measured policy, recognising hunting tourism’s proven contribution to jobs, conservation and poverty alleviation.

Moreover, the sector’s resilience post-COVID is telling. As international travel resumes, South Africa has found in hunting tourism a niche that not only endures but thrives. It speaks to a broader shift in post-pandemic tourism: towards immersive, exclusive and, at times, controversial experiences.

With sectors like agriculture, hospitality and logistics all feeding off the hunting economy, the study urges policymakers to acknowledge and protect this value chain. Legislation around land use, conservation and hunting quotas must be grounded in economic realities, not just ideological preferences. Missteps could jeopardise both wildlife and livelihoods.

Hunting tourism may not be everyone’s idea of a sustainable economy. Yet, in South Africa’s post-pandemic landscape, it is delivering where others have faltered. It supports rural economies, funds conservation and employs tens of thousands, many of them low-income workers with few alternatives.

In a world seeking green growth with social equity, the rifle may be a more unexpected ally than critics care to admit.

