Own goal for Thomas Cook

Tshegofatso Mathe
27 Sep 2019 00:00
Global tourism giant Thomas Cook collapsed in spectacular style this week, largely because of a debt of £1.7-billion and bad management and in part because of it cumbersome business model. But industry sources say South Africa’s tourism companies do not face a similar risk.
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, chief executive of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, said the country’s tourist companies are agile and serve different tourism segments.
He added that the demise of Thomas Cook has more to do with the company itself and its mismanagement of its finances, but its collapse did not mean tourism in general was in trouble.
The world’s oldest travel firm entered into compulsory liquidation after it failed to attain a $1.1-billion loan from its creditors, leaving 600 000 holidaymakers, including more than 150 000 British citizens, stranded abroad.
The company, which was started in the 1840s by Thomas Cook when he began running train trips through the English Midlands, is seen to have had a bloated structure, made far too little use of the internet in its business and to unnecessarily own infrastructure, including retail outlets, airlines, resorts and hotels.
The threat of a no-deal Brexit also saw much of its largest market — British holidaymakers — decide to take their holidays locally.
The company collapsed after it failed to put a rescue package together.
