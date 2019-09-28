WEF on Africa did act on calls for action

Farhana Parker Farhana Parker is a social entrepreneur and Bertha Scholar on the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business MPhil in Inclusive Innovation programme actively researching “Innovative pathways to prevent domestic violence in mothers”. She has worked in communities in South Africa for more than a decade as a social worker, executive support, at the Ministry of Social Development, and as the founder of The Social Makeover. She is a Global Shaper for the World Economic Forum and one of the 2019 Mail & Guardian 200 most influential young South Africans. She is also a recent winner of Inspiring50 Read more from Farhana Parker @FarhanaParker