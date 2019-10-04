Maimane proposes early DA elections

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lester Kiewit
04 Oct 2019 00:00
Pressure: Mmusi Maimane is fighting off accusations of wrongdoing regarding a vehicle he was driven in and a house he rents. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has put the option of an early elective conference on the table as increasing challenges to his leadership emerge mainly from within the party.
The latest attack on him comes from the DA aligned Institute of Race Relations, published an opinion piece by Hermann Pretorius calling for Maimane to be replaced by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Over the past fortnight, and as reported in Rapport newspaper, the DA leader has fended off allegations from people in the party that he misled Parliament about a house where he and his family live, and that he accepted a free car from disgraced Steinhoff chief executive Marcus Jooste.
The anti-Maimane campaign started gathering moments earlier in the year, following the lower than expected results in the 2019 general elections. The DA retained power in the Western Cape but with a reduced majority.
