DA elections test for new party leader

Lester Kiewit, Paddy Harper11 Oct 2019 00:00
Under the whip: The latest movements in the party indicate that there are some who clearly want Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane (above) out at the next leadership conference. (Paul Botes/M&G)
The Democratic Alliance’s most important decision- making body — its federal executive — will meet next week to elect a new chairperson, and unpack the party’s disappointing showing in this year’s national elections. A report will also be tabled, which could recommend that its current leadership be removed.
The meeting is increasingly being seen as a precursor for a battle for the party leadership in 2021.
Former DA leader Helen Zille, who moved to the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) from the party, announced her decision to stand as chairperson days after the IRR backed Western Cape premier Alan Winde to replace Mmusi Maimane, setting the scene for a drive to oust the party’s current leader.
A new chair is needed after James Selfe stepped down.
