Mogoeng versus the magistrates

Franny Rabkin
11 Oct 2019 00:00
Not happy: Chief magistrate Daniel Thulare has complained that magistrates are being left out of decision making. (Oupa Nkosi/Judges Matter)
A fierce exchange between Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and Chief Magistrate Daniel Thulare on Tuesday exposed tensions between the chief justice and the country’s magistrates, who feel excluded from the judiciary’s governance structures.
The war of words at the Judicial Service Commission reflects an ongoing debate about the institutional independence of the judiciary and how well a move for the judiciary to govern itself is being implemented.
Thulare, interviewed for appointment as a judge to the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday, was taken to task for having said earlier this year that the Heads of Court — the judiciary’s top governance structure — “meets at the pleasure and invitation of the chief justice” and made key decisions affecting courts without the participation of magistrates.
Thularewas president of the national magistrates’ organisation, the Judicial Officers Association of South Africa (Joasa), when he made the statements.
