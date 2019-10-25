Women lawyers: ‘We are not respected’

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Franny Rabkin
25 Oct 2019 00:00
Clarifying: Hermione Cronje. (Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images)
A group of senior women lawyers have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, furious that no senior female advocates were briefed to assist the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with its state capture prosecutions.
“It is astonishing that not a single senior counsel or practitioner met the criteria for selection. We take umbrage at the suggestion that female silks are not, or cannot, be respected,” said the letter, dated October 18.
They have asked for “an urgent dialogue” with the president and the minister about the state’s briefing patterns.
The letter followed a report in the Sunday Times on October 13 that four top legal minds — Wim Trengove SC, Hamilton Ngwako Maenetje SC, Geoff Budlender SC and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi — had been briefed to prosecute state capture crimes.
Signed by 40 senior women lawyers, the letter said: “There are several female advocates who were conferred the honour of silk many years before their male counterparts, and may we be bold enough to say that the honourable minister of justice must have known this.
