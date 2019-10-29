A Resilient Visionary: Poetic Expressions of David Koloane at Standard Bank Gallery

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
29 Oct 2019 10:34
Visit the Standard Bank Gallery to experience the master behind the piece
Standard Bank Gallery is proud to present A Resilient Visionary: poetic expressions of David Koloane, an exhibition curated by Dr Thembinkosi Goniwe. The exhibition travels to Johannesburg after opening in Cape Town in May 2019.
It launches in Johannesburg a few months after Koloane’s passing and therefore stands as commemorative tribute to his life and work.
The exhibition is not only a showcase of a life work of the renowned artist, but also marks his enormous contribution to the South African visual art landscape.
In curating the show, Goniwe has made a selection of artworks from Koloane’s own personal collection — works that belong to the artist’s estate. The exhibition is thus modelled as a as a pictorial monograph that sheds panoramic insight on his creative and intellectual trajectory.
“Foregrounded is Koloane’s artistic practice, particularly his aesthetic inclinations and visual vocabulary with which he interrogates the sociopolitical and existential human condition. Thus, the significance of his unrelenting search for a visual language that is expressive, evocative and poetic in articulating his preoccupation with the urban life of Johannesburg, a disparate city constitutive of suburbia and townships. This is a Johannesburg that Achille Mbembe and Sarah Nuttall dub the elusive metropolis, owing to its enduring restlessness, influx, mutation, affluence, indigence, ambivalence and challenges,” adds Goniwe.
In prioritising Koloane’s artistic practice, this exhibition investigates his discursive sensibilities characteristic of a socio-politically reflective modernism whose imagery intersects scenes of everyday rituals, distortive figurations and abstractive forms, the renditions of which give life to novel worlds of artistic representations. Of significance is Koloane’s struggle and triumph, not only in search of a poetic and reflective visual grammar, but also what it means for modern black subjects who emerged from colonial rule and apartheid into democracy.
These endeavours, in effect, bear testament to Koloane as both witness and participant in the ongoing transformative struggle to make the art world a more hospitable place for black artists. Not to mention his focus on the national and cultural struggle to bestow on South Africa the greatest possible gift, which Steve Biko defined as “a more human face”. It is this gift that Koloane has shared with the world at large, a gift he continued to espouse until his passing at the age of 81. It is his creative and intellectual gift in the form of artworks and written excerpts that this exhibition presents.
The exhibition opens to the public on October 4 2019 and closes on December 6 2019.
Standard Bank Gallery
The Standard Bank Gallery — located on the corner of Simmonds and Frederick streets in central Johannesburg — offers free, safe undercover parking on the corner of Harrison and Frederick streets. Gallery hours: Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 4.30pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free.
