Nigeria’s border closure has implications for Africa’s economic integration

Tahiru Azaaviele Liedong Tahiru Azaaviele Liedong is an Assistant Professor of Strategy and International Business at University of Bath School of Management. His research focuses on business-government relations, corporate governance, strategy and international business. His work has appeared in British Journal of Management, Journal of World Business, Group & Organization Management and Academy of Management Best Paper Proceedings. He was the winner of Emerald’s 2015 Outstanding Reviewer Award for Journal of Strategy & Management and Wiley’s 2015 Best Reviewer Award for Business Ethics: A European Review. Read more from Tahiru Azaaviele Liedong