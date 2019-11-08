ANC at sea over retaking Jo’burg

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
08 Nov 2019 00:00
Final days: The post of mayor of Johannesburg is up for grabs after Herman Mashaba resigned. (Thulani Mbele/Sowetan/Gallo Images)
The ANC’s attempt to take the Johannesburg metro from the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters coalition after the resignation of DA mayor Herman Mashaba appears to be floundering.
Although the ANC initiated talks with the Inkatha Freedom Party — a partner with the coalition members — and other smaller parties on the council to support its bid for the mayorship, they appear not to have borne fruit so far.
A replacement for Mashaba will be elected on November 28, the day after his final day in office. The ANC had hoped to get the IFP, which holds five seats, to back it.
But these talks, which would have seen the IFP getting the mayorship of KwaZulu-Natal municipalities in return for backing the ANC in Johannesburg, have lost momentum.
IFP national treasurer Narend Singh, who is head of its national team negotiating with the ANC and other parties, said he was not aware of any movement on the matter.
The IFP’s Gauteng chairperson, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, said that while there had been talks with the ANC about the vote of no confidence in Mashaba, there had been “nothing” since then.
“We did have discussion, but we made it clear that any agreements would be dealt with by our national leadership,” Dhlamini said.
“As far as we are concerned we are still sticking to the 2016 arrangement.
