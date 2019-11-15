Hawks bust cannabis lab

Business

Police in the North West shut down a cannabis laboratory in Brits on Monday and arrested the owner after finding more than 500kg of cannabis, estimated to be worth R3-million.

The police said the owner, Russell de Beer, operated about 70 cannabis “dispensary franchises” countrywide, trading as Canapax.

De Beer, who calls himself a traditional healer, is a major supplier of cannabis-related products in the country, said police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso. She said De Beer sells his franchises for R25 000 each.

The police found hydroponic tunnels for cannabis cultivation, apparatus for processing and extracting oil, and numerous cannabis products, all of which were seized in the raid.

Canapax’s website, canapax.co.za, advertises products such as cannabis oil concentrate “used to boost the immune system” for R600, Nerve Tonic “for stress and anxiety” for R220, and Acne soap for R195.

