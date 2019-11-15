Hawks bust cannabis lab

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Tshegofatso Mathe
15 Nov 2019 00:00
(John McCann/M&G)
Police in the North West shut down a cannabis laboratory in Brits on Monday and arrested the owner after finding more than 500kg of cannabis, estimated to be worth R3-million.
The police said the owner, Russell de Beer, operated about 70 cannabis “dispensary franchises” countrywide, trading as Canapax.
De Beer, who calls himself a traditional healer, is a major supplier of cannabis-related products in the country, said police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso. She said De Beer sells his franchises for R25 000 each.
The police found hydroponic tunnels for cannabis cultivation, apparatus for processing and extracting oil, and numerous cannabis products, all of which were seized in the raid.
Canapax’s website, canapax.co.za, advertises products such as cannabis oil concentrate “used to boost the immune system” for R600, Nerve Tonic “for stress and anxiety” for R220, and Acne soap for R195.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?