Business

Lindela ownership is up in the air

Tshegofatso Mathe

The department of home affairs is determining if it can match the R60-million bid by an unnamed investor from Limpopo to buy the Lindela repatriation centre at an auction last week.

The facility, which houses alleged illegal immigrants, was owned by the infamous Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, which is currently undergoing liquidation.

Its liquidators told the Mail & Guardian that they have received the offer but “it has not yet been confirmed”. This is because the department of home affairs has agreed to try to exercise its right of first refusal on the property with the liquidators.

This right affords the department first preference to buy the property, should the owner ever choose to sell it, or match the bid should the property be auctioned.

“Lindela is an important facility for us the state, and we are interested in making sure that we’ve got access and continue to use it.

