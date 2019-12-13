DBSA participates at COP25

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Eamonn Ryan
13 Dec 2019 11:47
Olympus Manthata, Head: DBSA Climate Finance at DBSA (Centre) participated in an OECD panel discussion on the role of national development finance institutions in scaling up sustainable financial instruments at COP 25 in Spain
On the sidelines of COP25, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA)’s head of climate finance, Olympus Manthata, participated in an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) panel discussion on the role of national development finance institutions (DFIs) in scaling up sustainable financial instruments.
The DBSA convened a high-level panel discussion, which unpacked the challenges and opportunities facing sub-Saharan Africa with regards to climate finance solutions.
The bank’s climate finance solutions which include managing facilities, funds and programmes that promote a green economy, drive sustainability and development impact and support a just transition to a low-carbon economy was presented.
“DBSA is uniquely positioned to play the role of integrator between the public and private sectors and support and finance climate change initiatives,” said Manthata.
He also shared DBSA’s climate finance initiatives at a side event organised by the Climate Policy Initiative and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which discussed climate alignment in the financial sector.
Over the past few years, the DBSA has been progressively greening its portfolio, as an accredited entity of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) the bank has partnered with the GCF to pioneer a number of innovative funding solutions that seek to “crowd in” private investment.
“We see our role as being one of supporting government’s commitment to contribute to a wide range of goals of transitioning to a greener economy. And we do this by supporting government and the region in meeting its Nationally Determined Contributions by developing innovative financing solutions to support implementation of climate change initiatives,” said Manthata.
“Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) encompasses each country’s targets to reduce emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change, the achievement of these country long-term climate change targets is at the heart of the Paris Agreement. We see our role as being one of supporting government’s commitment to contribute to a wide range of goals of transitioning to a greener economy. And we do this through the development of funding solutions that support government and the region in meeting their NDCs,” said Manthata.
“The DBSA has been on a climate change journey for some time. We have developed a climate change policy framework, which provides us with a road map to progressively transition to a greener portfolio over a reasonable period of time by providing a cohesive, measurable and accountable response to climate change.
“Our climate finance initiatives include managing a number of facilities and programmes that promote a greener economy, drive sustainability and support a just transition to a low-carbon economy,” he added.
The DBSA played a significant role in the country’s renewable energy programme (REIPPP). “We have also recently set up a Climate Finance Facility (CFF) with funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF). This is a structured finance platform that will have initial committed debt funding of R2-billion. It aims to support projects that mitigate or adapt to climate change.
The DBSA plays a significant role in dealing with the challenges of climate change by advancing sustainable and environmentally friendly infrastructure solutions. Its climate finance initiatives involve managing facilities, funds and programmes that promote a greener economy, drive sustainability and development impact and support a just transition to a low carbon economy and adapts to climate change.
- 8 capacity development projects
- 16 R&D projects and
- 22 Investment projects
“For the DBSA, we are encouraged by the engagements and meetings we have had at COP25, as well as the prospect of even greater collaboration within the broader DFI community to work together towards supporting and financing climate change projects. The DBSA as a member of the International Development Finance Club have had meaningful engagements with fellow member institutions as well as other institutions such as the Climate Policy Initiative, OECD and institutions operating in South Africa, SADC region and beyond during our time here at COP25.”
There is much that leaders in both corporate South Africa and the public sector can do to keep the momentum going for more ambitious climate action. “For a start I believe that organisation need to appreciate their contribution to the country’s ‘transition risk’ and how to appropriately respond to it. ‘Transition risk’ refers to the risk that the value of assets and income could potentially be less than expected because of climate policy and market transformations.”
