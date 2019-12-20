National

A year of  ‘shocks and surprises’

Paddy Harper

In the headlights : Cyril Ramaphosa, who has had to deal with the fallout from the Zuma years, is likely to face ANC factions working against him in the new year. (Delwyn Verasamy)

When Cyril Ramaphosa was propelled into the presidency, it allowed the ANC to maintain its parliamentary majority and govern South Africa alone.

An undertaking to deal with state capture, clean up the civil service, mend floundering state-owned enterprises and create jobs secured the ANC 57.5 % of the vote nationally.

Ahead of the poll, Ramaphosa, who had replaced Jacob Zuma when he was recalled in February 2018, appeared to have a handle on things, promising that sparks would fly should he be elected, rather than appointed.

Ramaphosa made a lively start, with a cull of Cabinet deadwood and a big drive for investment and job creation. Fresh appointments in the criminal justice system pointed towards results in terms of cleaning up the debris of “nine wasted years” under his predecessor.

Seven months after the May elections, the head of state’s promise of a New Dawn has lost some of its shine in the face of job losses, the collapse of state-owned enterprises and an apparent inability to bring those responsible for the looting of state coffers to book.

state capture inquiry (Zondo Commission)South Africa (country)Inkhata Freedom PartyCoalition governmentCabinetDemocratic AllianceCyril RamaphosaAfrican National CongressPublic Investment Corporation (PIC)national general councilEconomic Freedom Fighters

