LOGIN
Subscribe
Education

Learner excels after long journey

Academically gifted: Sibabalwe Mkunqwana
Academically gifted: Sibabalwe Mkunqwana
0

 

 

Sibabalwe Mkunqwana’s mother, Zoleka, says that as far back as 2010, her daughter predicted that she would be one of the top achievers in matric. She would even tell her mother what dress she should wear to the awards ceremony.

Zoleka says that last year, when they were watching the announcement of the matric results, her daughter said again: “Mama, ndizovela eTV nam [Mama, I am also going to be on TV].”

When the call came through inviting Sibabalwe to attend the matric results announcement this week, as one of the top 30 achievers flown in from across the country, Zoleka says her daughter said: “I told you that I was going to be on TV.”

Zoleka spoke to the Mail & Guardian this week at Vodaworld in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, during a ministerial breakfast organised for the top achievers in the 2019 matric results.

Sibabalwe was not present during the interview — she had just been taken by her father to join the other top achievers to have their photo taken. The 30 top achievers are those learners who have performed exceptionally well out of the more than 500000 candidates who wrote the matric exams last year.

“It has been a long, hard journey to get here,” says Zoleka.

Sibabalwe suffers from severe Athetoid cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair for mobility. She attended a daycare centre for children with special needs until she was five years old. She then had to leave the centre, because it did not accommodate older children.

For the next five years, Sibabalwe stayed at home. Her parents could not enroll her in a special needs school because those in the vicinity did not have boarding facilities for children of her age. Her mother says: “I had forgotten that Sibabalwe needed to go to school. I was not working at the time and I used to look after her.”

Zoleka says Sibabalwe, 23, has always been ambitious and would ask her mother to buy her pencils, crayons and an eraser. “She would hold a pencil with her whole hand and then bite her arm so that she could have a firm grip and then draw beautiful sketches and then crayon them.”

Sibabalwe used to tell her mother that she would be the number one artist in the whole world.

It took a student social worker from the United States — who had come to volunteer at the daycare centre that Sibabalwe used to attend — to change the situation. Zoleka says the student visited her home with another social worker from the daycare centre and, after assessing her daughter, said it was wrong that Sibabalwe was not attending school.

Days later, Zoleka received a call from an official from the Eastern Cape department of education. “He told me that he had received Sibabalwe’s case and because of the severity of her condition they would admit her toa school.”

But this offer came with a condition — Zoleka would have to sit in class with her daughter “because no teacher would be able to communicate with her”.

Sibabalwe’s condition affects her speech and she is barely audible when she speaks.

So, for two years when Sibabalwe started school at Vukuhambe special school in Mdantsane, East London, Zoleka sat in class with Sibabalwe, interpreting for teachers. “Teachers would sometimes dispute what I am saying [is what] she is saying. They would start believing me when her classmates confirmed that indeed that is what she was saying.”

It was at this point, when Zoleka realised that her classmates understood her daughter, that she stopped attending.

Because Sibabalwe cannot use her limbs fully, she cannot write. So she had to use a laptop — sponsored by a therapist at her school — to do her school work. Remembering how this started, her mother says: “Yoh sisi! She used to use her chin to type. It was hard to do that. Her chin turned black because she would develop an infection from the typing.”

Zoleka says she was not aware of her daughter’s academic capabilities but people at the school would tell her that her child is brilliant. There were also people, particularly other learners, who would claim that she copied their work because they did not believe someone with her condition could obtain impressive marks.

At school, Sibabalwe needed help with tasks such as taking her laptop out of her bag and opening it or taking her books out of her bag and paging. Her mother says: “She was being assisted by her classmates. Her classmates would have to do their own work and still focus on Sibabalwe.”

Her mother tried to get a teacher’s aide to help. She says she knocked on many doors asking for help but even the provincial department of education — whose duty was to provide her daughter with her teacher’s aide — failed to assist.

“You don’t know sisi, you don’t know what we have been through. I am not going to cry,” she says, holding back tears. “It has not yet sunk in that Sibabalwe is here today. We have gone through so much pain with my child. The department of education failed to help us,” she says, no longer able to hold back her tears.

In 2018 Sibabalwe was finally granted a teacher’s aide. In 2017, she also became the first person in Africa — according to the department of basic education — to receive a computer with eye-gaze technology. It follows the movement of her eyes to type, and that is how she is able to write and communicate.

Zoleka says during tests and other exams her daughter would be allowed to finish writing the next day because she would not be able to complete the task in the time allocated, especially when she used her chin to type. For the Matric exams, the national department of basic education gave her special permission to spend as much time as she needs to finish writing.

Zoleka says: “When that happened I said: ‘Nguye ke lo uThixo’ [This is God’s work].”

At the awards ceremony on Tuesday night, after the announcement of the matric results, Sibabalwe was announced as the third top achiever in the special needs education category. She was also one of the three top achievers from the Eastern Cape. Her school achieved a 100% pass rate

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe
Education Reporter @ Mail&Guardian.

Recommended

Sport

Soleimani air strike: Why this is a dangerous escalation of US assassination policy

-
The Trump administration is only the latest to push the boundaries of the law to take out foreign adversaries
Read more
Friday

What a time to be queer

-
In spite of heteronormative and queerphobic barriers South African queer artists are forging their respective paths in the music industry
Read more
Politics

​Eskom will be fixed, service delivery improved, Ramaphosa promises at ANC 108

-
ANC president says only his party can improve lives, as Northern Cape residents lament their struggles in South Africa’s sparsest province
Read more
Environment

Australia’s fires give us a glimpse of what’s coming

-
The government is reaffirming its commitment to coal. But as the crisis deepens, climate barbarism is no longer an option
Read more
National

Slice of life: Consistency pays off

-
'I don’t believe there was any recipe to passing my matric'
Read more
Business

Prosus in a tug of war for Just Eat

-
The South African company is aiming to build a food-delivery empire and already has investments in Brazil, India and Germany
Read more
Environment

Polluting power plant faces closure

-
The environment department has lost patience with Eskom’s defiance of air pollution regulations
Read more
Friday

Get rich or die trying

-
South Korean film gives an uneasy picture of capitalism and its unsavoury consequences
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Politics

​Eskom will be fixed, service delivery improved, Ramaphosa promises at...

ANC president says only his party can improve lives, as Northern Cape residents lament their struggles in South Africa’s sparsest province
-
Read more
National

Purge threatens state agency

Exodus of executives at government-owned animal vaccine producer as staff walk out in row over new CEO
-
Read more
Politics

This January could be end of Cyril

President Ramaphosa is in a disastrous position for someone elected the way he was and with enemies circling
-
Read more
National

Matric pass rate hides failures

Performance in critical subjects is declining and the number of passes at 30% is a sign of the shortage
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Is your tertiary institution is accredited?

-
Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education, which is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.
Read more
Press Releases

VUT chancellor, Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi, dies

-
The university conferred the degree of Doctor of Science Honoris Causa on Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi for his outstanding leadership contributions to maths and science education development.
Read more
Press Releases

Innovate4AMR now in second year

-
SA's Team pill-Alert aims to tackle antimicrobial resistance by implementing their strategic intervention that ensures patients comply with treatment.
Read more
Press Releases

Medical students present solution in Geneva

-
Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman were selected to present their strategic intervention to tackle antimicrobial resistance to an international panel of experts.
Read more
Special Reports

Humanities Awards 2020 Long List Collection Inspiring …

-
Activists, poet and animals are explored in fascinating detail
Read more
Special Reports

COP25 climate summit: what’s happened?

-
The real test will come next year in Glasgow, when countries have to make concrete commitments to reducing emissions
Read more
Special Reports

DBSA participates at COP2

-
The bank provides vital financial backing for green initiatives
Read more
Press Releases

No walk-ins at VUT

-
From the academic year 2020 going forward, all applications, admissions and registration processes will be done entirely online.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.