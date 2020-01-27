LOGIN
Subscribe
AfricaTop Six

Gold miners face dangerous life in Nigeria’s ‘bandit’ country

The highly poisonous element occurs naturally and in high abundance in Zamfara's gold-rich areas, escaping into the air when the dusty rock is pounded to extract the precious specks.
0

From dawn, before the sun starts to sear the earth, Biltamnu Sani is already hard at work, pounding away at the dusty soil in his perilous quest for gold.

The mineral-rich earth of Zamfara State, northwest Nigeria, has provided generations of families with the means to make ends meet.

Never easy, it is a work that today is fraught with danger, from the armed groups that rove the region and from the toxic lead that lurks in its soil.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 12 years old,” Sani, now 26, said.

“It’s very challenging work, but this is our livelihood.”

The mines lie within the reach of heavily-armed groups — “bandits” in the lexicon of the local authorities — that have been terrorising this remote region.

Gangs of mainly Fulani herders started cattle rustling and small-scale criminality decades back.

Lately, they have exploited a security vacuum to become essentially an insurgent army of thousands.

As the struggle with farmers over land expanded, other communities took up arms in a spiral of bloodshed that has seen an alarming proliferation of weapons.

The violence claimed more than a thousand lives in 2019, the regional government estimates.

In the scramble for resources, the fighters have increasingly exerted control over artisanal mining — one of the few reliable sources of income in this impoverished region.

Miners have been forced to share profits and carry out the bidding of the armed groups in order to continue their trade.

Many locals suspect the gunmen are paid by outside interests to secure mineral-rich areas for private gain.

“The challenges in past years have been tough,” Sani says.

‘Just shoot you’

Nigeria’s central government in April announced a ban on mining in the region in a bid to curb the armed groups.

But while some companies closed down operations, local miners have carried on working by themselves.

The local authorities brokered a controversial peace deal around five months back between bandits and vigilantes that has seen some of the gangs disarm.

But the situation at the mines remains perilous.

“You enter some places and people will just shoot you,” Ayuba Muhammed, the secretary of a large mining union in the state, said.

The remoteness of the mines and the absence of police outside of Zamfara’s capital Gusau have left all trade here brutally exposed to insecurity.

“Some of the mines you see, they have an arrangement with the bandits so that they can stay. In some other areas they cannot even try to go there,” Muhammed said.

As he spoke an elderly man in his office poured out small sacks of lilac stones onto a weighing scale.

Extracting minerals from tons of solid rock typically yields only small amounts of cash, but it is still vital income for people in a part of Nigeria where 70 percent of the population are estimated to live in extreme poverty.

The mining industry in the country remains largely artisanal, beset by corruption and poorly regulated.

Successive governments have pledged — and failed — to bolster this lucrative sector as an alternative to the oil resources that account for the biggest chunk of Nigeria’s income.

Lead poisoning

Compounding the insecurity are serious health risks from lead.

The highly poisonous element occurs naturally and in high abundance in Zamfara’s gold-rich areas, escaping into the air when the dusty rock is pounded to extract the precious specks.

“People are doing these processes in their homes. Then their children play around in the same areas — it is extremely dangerous,” Simba Tirima, a doctor working at a clinic run by aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the town of Anka, said.

In the past decade more than 500 children have died from lead poisoning, and many others have suffered long-term ill-health.

Aliyu Usman, four, began to have violent seizures two years ago as his parents often refined gold in their compound.

“He’s deaf, you can see he can look around but his gaze is blank,” Tirima said, examining the boy at his rudimentary clinic.

“His mother brought him in two years ago and said ‘he’s not the same anymore, it’s like he’s not there’.”

In 2010, an outbreak of lead poisoning in Zamfara prompted scientists from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to survey 122 villages.

They looked in detail at 56 of these villages, three-quarters of whom were involved in the gold trade.

Of nearly 400 children who provided blood samples, the average amount of lead in the blood was 8.5 microgrammes per litre — previous research found that lead can damage health at levels as low as five microgrammes per litre.

The surge of deaths in 2010 led to increased awareness and improvements in the way miners worked.

But cases keep coming despite a reduction in the overall numbers.

“There are still pockets of lead exposure,” Tirima said. “More needs to be done to bring mining practices into better organised and regulated spaces.”

© Agence France-Presse

Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu

Emmanuel Akinwotu is a journalist with AFP.

Recommended

Africa

Is Heineken brewing a better Africa?

-
Multinational corporations are considered motors for development in Africa and the Dutch beer giant Heineken is often cited as one of the best examples. The reality is different and distressing
Read more
Sport

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash ⁠— reports

-
National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported, in an...
Read more
National

Salie-Hlophe accuses Goliath of lying and racism

-
In response to Goliath’s gross misconduct complaint, Salie-Hlophe says Goliath has ‘an unhealthy obsession with my marriage’
Read more
National

Ceres residents fight ‘unnecessary’ water rationing

-
Impoverished residents have sought legal advice after the Witzenberg Municipality withdrew indigent subsidies for those who refused to allow it to install water management devices.
Read more
Business

Would wage transparency work in SA?

-
In Scandinavian countries, citizens can look up what any other citizen earns in an online national database. Could South Africa use a version of income transparency? Economists, as usual, are divided.
Read more
Opinion

The enduring allure of Robin Hoods

-
Society’s fascination with robbing the rich to feed the poor, whether fabricated or in real life, reveals a profound longing for justice and redistribution in a capitalist world
Read more
Politics

Court orders EFF to apologise for Gqubule and Harber ‘StratCom’ claim

-
The Johannesburg high court says the EFF had brought no evidence to back up the allegation
Read more
Education

Lesufi suspends Parktown Boys’ principal after student’s death

-
Malcolm Williams has been suspended following the death of grade 8 learner Enoch Mpianzi
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Analysis

South Africa could use a communist party

The SACP is not building socialism, or even social democracy. Sadly, it has become just another party advancing the politics of patronage
-
Read more
National

Salie-Hlophe accuses Goliath of lying and racism

In response to Goliath’s gross misconduct complaint, Salie-Hlophe says Goliath has ‘an unhealthy obsession with my marriage’
-
Read more
Business

Treasury is still seeking SAA funds

The government has committed an additional R2-billion to the airline, but has yet to pay it out
-
Read more
National

‘There were no marks on his neck’, Neil Aggett inquest...

The trade unionist’s partner at the time he was detained at John Vorster Square says she now believes his death was not a suicide
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Boosting safety for cargo and drivers

-
The use of a telematics system for fleet vehicles has proved to be an important tool in helping to drive down costs and improve efficiency, says MiX Telematics Africa.
Read more
Government News

Silencing the guns and firearms amnesty

-
Silencing the guns and firearms amnesty
Read more
Government News

Gender-based violence is an affront to our humanity

-
Gender-based violence is an affront to our humanity
Read more
Government News

UK-Africa investment summit 2020: Think Africa Invest SA

-
UK-Africa investment summit 2020: Think Africa Invest SA
Read more
Press Releases

MTN unveils TikTok bundles

-
Customised MTN TikTok data bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2#.
Read more
Special Reports

Marketers need to reinvent themselves

-
Marketing is an exciting discipline, offering the perfect fit for individuals who are equally interested in business, human dynamics and strategic thinking. But the...
Read more
Press Releases

Upskill yourself to land your dream job in 2020

-
If you received admission to an IIE Higher Certificate qualification, once you have graduated, you can articulate to an IIE Diploma and then IIE Bachelor's degree at IIE Rosebank College.
Read more
Press Releases

South Africans unsure of what to expect in 2020

-
Almost half (49%) of South Africans, 15 years and older, agree or strongly agree that they view 2020 with optimism.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.