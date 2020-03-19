President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with religious leaders in a bid to get them on board to join the fight against coronavirus. Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national state of disaster on Sunday and announced that gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited.
LIVESTREAM: Ramaphosa meets religious leaders over Covid-19 response
