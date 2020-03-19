Subscribe

LIVESTREAM: Ramaphosa meets religious leaders over Covid-19 response

President Ramaphosa met with all political parties in Parliament on Wednesday to discuss governments COVID-19 strategy that was followed by a media briefing, Cape Town. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with religious leaders in a bid to get them on board to join the fight against coronavirus. Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national state of disaster on Sunday and announced that gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited.

Staff Reporter

