Subscribe
CoronavirusEducation

Online learning in lockdown is far from ideal

(John McCann/M&G)
0

It is fascinating to see institutions of higher learning during this Covid-19 lockdown being seduced into solutions that could visit injustices on some students.

Universities appear desperate to salvage the first semester at all costs. Most have the ability to deliver their teaching and learning commitments using online platforms. But not all students have laptops or internet connections, especially if they have gone home during the lockdown to places without connectivity. 

There is a reason Unisa remains the only long-distance learning institution of high reputation in our country. Its existence is premised in a long-standing logic of delivering learning materials to its students through the post and complementing this with online platforms.

Even with all this prowess in delivery, Unisa remains reliant on students travelling to examination centres around South Africa and the world to sit for their examinations. This is because not all modules are open to take home exams and in some instances it is important to avoid open book exams.

In the moment of the Covid-19 panic, universities seem to be taking the risk of throwing away quality standards as they scramble to complete the first semester so that it does not affect the second semester.

But lost in all these considerations are questions on social justice. No one seems to be asking: What is the fair and just thing to do?

For this question to be unpacked properly the socioeconomic dimension of the student body needs to be expounded. Universities are no longer a bastion for society’s elites to receive education while the poor and marginalised remain at the margins.

Over the years “the doors of learning” have indeed been opened to as many of society’s social classes as possible through what has become known as “the massification of higher education”.

This massification has attracted students from rural areas and townships who are unable to afford to pay for their tuition, residence fees and other requirements necessary for their studies. 

It is five years since the outbreak of the Rhodes Must Fall protests but it seems the memories of those who manage higher education have forgotten the demands for “free, quality and decolonised” higher education.

These calls were about understanding the differentiated socioeconomic backgrounds of students and how universities should be responsive, adequately, to all students if they are to deliver education in a way that is fair and just.

The conversation at all universities has taken an elitist bias with problematic assumptions. It seems all students can suddenly have laptops or cell phones that are smart enough for capabilities such as zero-rating university websites. This is not true.

Even if this were to happen, some students return to homes where electricity (important to charge devices) is used for lighting or where there is no electricity. We do know the challenges we have with connectivity. I was in Musowdi in Limpopo two weeks ago and Telkom could not give me internet access. There are multiple places with this problem.

South Africa appears to have no capacity to guarantee that learners around the country can have the same quality connectivity at all times. This is the first area of injustice, especially during a lockdown when people cannot move around with ease to areas where it is easier to pick up connections.

There are also reasons why contact learning universities have residences and have ramped up their relationships with landlords to create regulated spaces for students in private residences.

This is because we are aware that some students come from homes where there is no conducive environment for them to do their work. I once assisted a student get a place to stay even though his home was within three to four kilometres of the university. Right next to his home was a tavern that played pumping music until the wee hours of the morning. A fight to close down the tavern would be more time consuming and would affect the student’s social capital.

In some instances, I have taken work to my grandparents’ home in my village but I find it difficult to work there. Not because there isn’t enough room, there are just many chores to be done in a day and one cannot expect grandparents to work as hard as they do when one is not around.

These are the realities that confront many students when they are at home.

I have heard a lot of calls from around the world counselling us not to panic or be anxious. Yet, universities pretend their students are at home in the best of mental health conditions.

Some families are under threat of domestic violence during these lockdowns but we believe that students from universities are immune to such. What is our understanding of the mental effect of a lockdown, which, in crude terms, is a form of house arrest? We have no answers but have a serious suspicion that the costs are high.

Some people are already thinking through projects that will focus on post-Covid-19 trauma relief, with religious institutions being called upon to consider responses to all forms of crises such as “broken families, scarred individuals and businesses that will be struggling”, as proposed by Reverend Akhona Gxamza of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa.

We are not going to emerge out of this crisis back to normalcy. Why are institutions of higher learning, which are meant to be beacons of societal enlightenment, missing these crucial points and pretending they can operate as though it is business as usual?

Where are our leading intellectuals, who can see the blind spots? Why are they silent? Is there a self-preservation project underway even though we can see that we are headed on a path of injustice?

What good is it for some privileged universities to believe they can salvage the academic year in ways that the under-resourced universities cannot? What good is it to deliver laptops to National Student Financial Aid students when non-NSFAS students also do not have laptops?

If there is one student who could be left behind by an online teaching regime, then that approach is unjust.

If it means we must forgo the first semester and consider a June 2020 to June 2021 academic year, then let it be. If there is any moment to demonstrate that universities are committed to transformation, it is now. University managers must resist being driven by desperation in the face of a global crisis.

Lukhona Mnguni is a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Lukhona Mnguni
Guest Author

Recommended

Coronavirus

Don’t wage war against SA’s poor

-
The coronavirus pandemic has revealed heavy-handed, brutal and, at times, lethal action by some members of the police
Read more
Coronavirus

Labour court refuses to allow Nehawu to withdraw case on protective gear

-
Instead the labour court heard and then dismissed the case, with costs. Judge Benita Witcher will give reasons at a later stage
Read more
Friday

Nasty C: ‘You can’t hide from me any more’

-
It’s been two weeks since the 23-year-old rapper signed a deal with US record label and hip-hop stronghold Def Jam. He caught up with the Mail & Guardian to let us know why the release of his album is taking so long
Read more
Coronavirus

Be at war with the coronavirus, not with each other

-
If we are to flatten the curve of this virus and ensure that it does not attack as hard as it has done in some European countries, we need to put petty differences aside and be at war with the virus
Read more
Friday

Juju in a time of failing systems

-
Dumama + Kechou’s atmospheric debut album is rooted in both the past and the future
Read more
Crossword

Test yourself against our cryptic crossword

-
The cryptic crossword is one of the most popular sections of the newspaper, and from now on we'll also be publishing it online
Read more
Coronavirus

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams out, Jackson Mthembu takes over

-
Communications minister suspended for two months after violating lockdown regulations
Read more
Coronavirus

The shape of things to come

& -
Make no mistake, we are moving into a new world, hopefully better prepared, thanks to the visit from a virus
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Not a sweet deal, Mister

Mister Sweet workers say they will not risk their health, and the lives of others, to continue producing and packaging confectionaries
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

Covid-19 grounds Nigeria’s medical tourists

The country’s elites, including the president, travelled abroad for treatment but now they must use the country’s neglected health system
-
Read more
Business

Nehawu launches urgent court bid over protective gear for health...

The health workers’ union says the government has rebuffed its attempts to meet about mitigating risks to workers
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Stay at home, Cyril said. But what about the homeless?

In Tshwane, forcing homeless people off the street resulted in chaos and the abuse of a vulnerable population. In Durban, a smooth, well-planned operation fared far better
& -
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.