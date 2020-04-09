Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinion

Social isolation can mess with the mind

Our mandatory separation from others could have dire mental and physical consequences, so best to keep some feelings in check… and check on others. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

All South African citizens are by now aware of the global pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus. President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the entire country in a state of lockdown to limit the spread of the virus in the country. Schools, tertiary institutions, churches and numerous businesses (which do not provide essential services) had to close. The lockdown aims to ensure that citizens stay at home, keep themselves away from others and help to “flatten the curve”. The consequences and reality, however, is physical and social isolation which, of course, also means that many people are currently alone and lonely.

Working from home

Those who can work from home are allowed to do so. There are several benefits to this; for example, you can manage your own time, work in comfortable clothes and you can work with fewer interruptions. Although the lockdown will only last for a supposed 21 days, there are also psychological disadvantages associated with social isolation — which is the absence of interaction and contact with colleagues, loved ones, strangers and even society as a whole. Many people could soon become discouraged and unmotivated to do their work because of the time away from the workplace. During these secluded periods, individuals may even become complacent, and consequently do not have goals or routines.

Consequences of social isolation

Although it is also natural to occasionally seek time alone, the effect of forced social isolation can have negative consequences for the emotional well-being of individuals. Humans, by nature, are social beings who strive towards interaction with others; it is often essential to survival. Studies have shown that long-term separation has had dire consequences for some people’s physical and mental health, such as increased risk of premature death and higher tendencies towards depression.  

Separation can lead to feelings of despair, anxiety and sleep difficulties. Furthermore,  many individuals tend to exhibit more forms of unhealthy behaviour, such as smoking and drinking more alcohol than usual. Feelings of loneliness tend to worsen if individuals are confined with people with whom they do not have a close relationship. This can turn into a vicious downward spiral, leading to more loneliness and depression if not dealt with. 

Social isolation will, however, affect people differently. More extroverted people will long for social engagement with others and might feel as if they want to climb the walls. They will want to go shopping or meet up with friends. More introverted individuals may enjoy this alone time and spend it taking long baths and reading books. Most will start to experience negative feelings at some point, however. Families could, for example, not be used to these extended periods together and this may lead to increased conflict between members. Bear in mind those parents who have small children who need to constantly be kept busy and entertained. 

More affluent Individuals with big homes can spend time in their gardens and exercise on their lawns, but what about those living in overcrowded flats or informal settlements? Such individuals may be more inclined to experience negative symptoms and turn to harmful substances for comfort. 

People might still be fine and feel good now, but how will they cope if the lockdown is extended?  

Keeping in touch on social media

People can thankfully still attempt to keep in touch using various forms of social media. Recent studies have shown that loneliness decreases when interacting in this way. Accordingly, people need to make more contact with others and reach out to those whom they have not heard from in a while. Beware, however, of negative content or fake news. Social interaction via the internet might not fulfil everyone’s needs, but it still allows us to experience a sense of congregation and community.

Stay positive

The reality is, however, that many people also do not have access to the internet and social media, and therefore cannot communicate with others. It then becomes essential that they continue with certain routines in their lives. People should still set goals (even smaller goals) for themselves and try to achieve them. Everyone should try to change perspective and remain positive. People need to attempt any form of exercise and keep their minds occupied with books or brain games. Families can play board games and create their own fun activities. Fortunately most schools have provided parents with study material to keep children busy and stimulated. Alternatively, parents should create some form of structure and routine for their children during the lockdown. Children should also be allowed to contact their friends via social media if they become lonely. And parents should allow their children to share their worries and concerns openly. Individuals need to be prepared, because when this mandatory period of isolation ends, everyone will have to resume their usual activities.

Get help

If not addressed, experiences of overwhelming loneliness, desolation or loss of purpose may continue long after the lockdown has ended. Individuals who experience depression or feel solitary after the lockdown should reach out to others, try to eat healthy foods, do fun things and exercise more. They should also consider contacting mental healthcare professionals for assistance. They can also visit the South African Depression and Anxiety Group‘s website or Facebook page for help.

Social distancing is vital at this stage, but as South African citizens, we must remember that we are not going through this alone. We are separated from others, but together we are all fighting the same battle against Covid-19.

Dr Jacques Jordaan is a lecturer and undergraduate co-ordinator in the humanities faculty of the University of the Free State and director of its psychology programme

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Jacques Jordaan
Dr Jacques Jordaan is a lecturer and undergraduate co-ordinator in the humanities faculty of the University of the Free State and director of its psychology programme

Recommended

Coronavirus

Homeless but ready for Covid-19

-
A 71-year-old’s car is his home and that is where he says he will reluctantly ride out the pandemic
Read more
Friday

A chorus of Black women’s lives

-
Saidiya Hartmanilluminates the perspectives of young Black women through a vividly cinematic narrative where we are positioned to view the world through their eyes.
Read more
Coronavirus

READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s address on the extension of the national lockdown

-
This is the full address given by President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 9
Read more
Coronavirus

Brace yourselves for the worst or act – now!

& -
Revolutions have grown out of less — millions of people without salaries are not going to sit quietly, watching elites live undisturbed
Read more
Coronavirus

‘We must not be complacent’ — Ramaphosa extends lockdown by two weeks

-
President Cyril Ramaphosa extends the national lockdown by another two weeks to curb new Covid-19 infections, assuring South Africans that some businesses will be allowed to operate
Read more
Coronavirus

WATCH IT AGAIN: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on measures to contain Covid-19

-
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the continuing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. This included the extension of the national lockdown by another two weeks
Read more
Coronavirus

More than 900 Americans to be evacuated from South Africa

-
Three flights are expected to leave South Africa over two days, embassy spokesperson says
Read more
Coronavirus

Ebrahim Patel: Essential goods include baby clothes

-
The government has tried to clarify its position on baby clothes and blankets, saying stores that are already open can sell these for infants up to 36 months old
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s address on the extension of...

This is the full address given by President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 9
-
Read more
Africa

Meet the doctor leading Africa’s fight to contain the coronavirus...

Dr Matshidiso Moeti’s father helped to eliminate smallpox. Now she’s leading Africa’s efforts against the coronavirus
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Stella set to retain her perks

Communication minister will keep Cabinet perks during her two months of special leave
& -
Read more
Africa

Covid-19 grounds Nigeria’s medical tourists

The country’s elites, including the president, travelled abroad for treatment but now they must use the country’s neglected health system
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.