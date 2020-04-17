Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinion

Building Carma: Matters of the heart and its diseases

Choose: Giving in dying will give life
Research at Stellenbosch University looks at the link between viral infections and cardiovascular disease.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

The mortality rate from Covid-19 of about 5% is substantially higher than for other infectious agents such as the more common influenza virus. It therefore represents a major global health crisis that has rightfully resulted in the adoption of extraordinary measures to prevent its spread and damaging outcomes in terms of illness and death.  

This burden of disease is further exacerbated by a less well-known intersection between viral infections and the onset of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). For example, a recently published study in the Journal of the American Medical Association examined cardiovascular diseases in 187 Covid-19 patients in Wuhan and reported some interesting findings. They found that Covid-19 patients with underlying cardiovascular diseases, and displaying signs of heart injury, exhibited a significantly higher mortality rate than those without. The mechanisms driving such harmful outcomes remain unclear and requires further investigation, although it likely includes direct damage to the heart caused by Sars-CoV-2 itself. 

The authors of the study recommended more aggressive treatment for older Covid-19 patients suffering from cardiovascular complications such as hypertension and coronary artery disease. This intersection can further be expanded to include HIV with about  25-million infected worldwide and where, alarmingly, sub-Saharan Africa accounts for about 70% of the global HIV burden. Hence, with the successful roll-out of anti-retroviral treatments, HIV is increasingly managed as a chronic disease that is accompanied by a significant rise in cardio-metabolic diseases in such patients.  

In parallel, the non-infected sub-Saharan African population is undergoing a demographic transition with increased ageing and urbanisation. This shift brings its own health-related challenges. For example, urbanised South Africans display a relatively high prevalence of cardio-metabolic complications such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension that are strongly linked to poor lifestyle choices in terms of diet and exercise. Cardio-metabolic diseases are sharply increasing within this region and future projections indicate a significantly higher burden of disease over the next few decades. It is therefore clear that such a  “dual burden’’ of cardio-metabolic diseases will place an enormous strain on the well-being and health as well as the economic development of those living in sub-Saharan Africa.   

In light of this, Stellenbosch University recently launched the Centre for Cardio-metabolic Research in Africa (Carma) to help tackle the rise in cardio-metabolic diseases in Africa and eventually eradicate them. Carma aims to achieve this by targeting six main focus areas. A primary focus includes conducting high-impact research to better understand the nature and development of such diseases in sub-Saharan Africa with the aim to develop improved diagnostic tools and treatments.  

For example, there is a paucity of knowledge on the nature and extent of HIV-related CVD in Africa as most studies have been conducted in Europe and North America. A number of Carma research projects are therefore currently investigating the phenomenon of HIV- and antiretroviral treatment-related anthropometric (measurements and proportions of the human body), cardiovascular, cardio-metabolic, and vascular alterations as well as its effect on cells that line the interior surface of blood vessels. The hope is that through such longitudinal studies we will be able to describe the prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors and disease progression in people living in sub-Saharan Africa. 

Moreover, there is a strong focus on exploring potential underlying biochemical, metabolic and immunological mechanisms, as well as pursuing pre- and clinical studies to better understand obesity-mediated alterations on the functioning of the heart. This is crucial because the prevalence of obesity is increasing sharply in sub-Saharan Africa and is strongly linked to the onset of CVD. 

Such research endeavours will help to develop novel therapeutic interventions to alleviate the burden of obesity-related complications such as diabetes, hypertension and heart attacks. It is  also focusing on chemotherapy-induced cardiac damage that occurs as a side-effect of various cancer treatment regimens as well as the development of novel treatments to attenuate damage suffered during and after a heart attack.

Given its different research focus areas, we believe Carma is ideally placed to begin to counteract the vicious alliance between communicable and non-communicable diseases that are highly prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa and projected to sharply increase over the next few decades. 

In this regard, recent Carma data reveal exciting promise, in that treatments such as rooibos, green tea and honey bush potentially offer cost-effective, safe and easily acceptable supporting therapies for cardio-metabolic complications. This should prove to be quite useful in the battle to lower the rising burden of cardio-metabolic diseases and improve the health of millions of people, especially in Africa.  

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Faadiel Essop
Professor Faadiel Essop is the director of Carma and a full professor in the department of physiological sciences at at Stellenbosch University

Recommended

Coronavirus

Government rejects demand to ease the lockdown alcohol sales ban

-
State says alcohol increases medical emergencies at a time when hospitals need to be ready ‘to receive and treat vast numbers of Covid-19 patients'
Read more
Coronavirus

Why we need to be able to trust our government in a time of crisis

-
The well-being of each of us is dependent on the well-being of our fellow beings. This interconnectivity means trust in government and institutions matters a great deal
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 lockdown: Towards a capsule existence

-
How online media during the Coronavirus lockdown foreshadows a permanently encapsulated life
Read more
Coronavirus

Where are constituency offices in a crisis?

-
Most political parties have not made their constituents aware of how to gain access to their members of Parliament
Read more
Coronavirus

Viral authoritarianism during the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Authoritarian leaders have often used natural disasters to tighten their grasp on power. We are seeing the same happen during the coronavirus crisis, in dictatorships and democracies alike
Read more
Business

Employers are now compelled to claim Covid-19 relief from the UIF

-
In the first weeks of the lockdown, workers reported that they had been left with nothing to survive on as their employers failed to apply to the UIF
Read more
Article

It’s our diplomatic duty to bring South Africans back home — Dirco

-
South Africans stuck abroad are told to be patient while the government is negotiating with different countries and working on ways to bring them back home
Read more
Cartoons

Carlos on the perfect distance

-
This week's cartoon in the M&G by Carlos is on keeping the perfect distance in the time of Covid-19
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

We free our people with music

A snapshot of musical moments (and mishaps) as they intersected with Zimbabwe throughout the decades.
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: Why buying time was vital

100 000 tests. 600 000 people screened. And an increase in daily tests to 30 000 — inside what the state is doing with the time the lockdown bought
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.