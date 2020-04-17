Subscribe
CartoonsOpinion

Carlos on the perfect distance

Illustration: Carlos/M&G
0

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Carlos Amato
Carlos
Carlos is a political cartoonist for the Mail & Guardian, and a freelance illustrator and writer, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has won the Vodacom Sports Journalist of the Year award (2007), the SAB Sports Columnist of the Year award (2010) and the Vodacom Features Writer of the Year Award (Northern Region, 2014). You can contact him at [email protected]

Recommended

Coronavirus

Viral authoritarianism during the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Authoritarian leaders have often used natural disasters to tighten their grasp on power. We are seeing the same happen during the coronavirus crisis, in dictatorships and democracies alike
Read more
Business

Employers are now compelled to claim Covid-19 relief from the UIF

-
In the first weeks of the lockdown, workers reported that they had been left with nothing to survive on as their employers failed to apply to the UIF
Read more
Article

It’s our diplomatic duty to bring South Africans back home — Dirco

-
South Africans stuck abroad are told to be patient while the government is negotiating with different countries and working on ways to bring them back home
Read more
Coronavirus

The pandemic is being used to erode democratic freedoms. Civil society must fight back

& -
Both authoritarian and democratic governments are responding to the coronavirus crisis by instituting frightening new powers
Read more
Friday

Pretensions of fighting for the oppressed and the totality of white power

-
We should be wary of taking theories of commitment and agency as self-evident; we should instead question their unspoken assumptions as we also question the motivations attendant to them
Read more
Business

IMF talks are yet to begin

-
Measures to contain Covid-19, including the lockdown, are costly and hurt the economy
Read more
Coronavirus

Lockdown: Why the state has won cases

-
The state has not done everything right, but much depends on how cases are put together
Read more
Business

Government should offer debt guarantees

-
A research institution says the government should guarantee small businesses’ debt in order to keep the sector that employs millions of South Africans afloat amid Covid-19
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

We free our people with music

A snapshot of musical moments (and mishaps) as they intersected with Zimbabwe throughout the decades.
& -
Read more
Business

Pick n Pay workers lose their jobs for ‘striking’ during...

A group of workers have been dismissed, but they insist they never embarked on industrial action in the first place
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.