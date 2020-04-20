Subscribe
CoronavirusSportTop Six

Djokovic against compulsory coronavirus vaccination

Novak Djokovic is against a compulsory coronavirus vaccine.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Novak Djokovic has said he would be against a compulsory coronavirus vaccination if it became a requirement for tennis players to travel to tournaments.

“Personally I’m against vaccination. I wouldn’t like that someone forces me to get a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” the world number one said late on Sunday.

The Serbian star was speaking from Spain, where he is in lockdown with his family, in a video conference held on his Facebook for Orthodox Easter.

“We [players] will have to travel. I think it will be the number one challenge,” the 32-year said.

“If it [vaccination] will become compulsory what will happen? I will have to take a decision,” on whether to get a vaccine or not, he said.

“This is my opinion at the moment. Whether it will change I don’t know.”

There is currently no vaccine for the virus that has claimed some 165,000 lives around the globe, though labs around the world are racing to develop a treatment.

Like the rest of the sporting world, tennis has been on pause since early March, with the ATP and WTA Tours suspended until mid-July at the earliest and Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Djokovic estimated tournaments would not restart “before September or October”.

“The season will officially restart when everyone will be 100 percent certain that people can return, that there is no risk, that people are resistant to the virus and this takes time.”

Tournaments with travel limited to one country or a region could be possible, he said.

© Agence France-Presse

 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Agency
External source

Recommended

World

Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content

-
Australia's new regulations will also cover the sharing of data, and the ranking and display of news content, to be enforced by binding dispute resolution mechanisms and penalties
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africans in Saudi fear they will miss their flight home

-
As jobs dry up, South Africans living in Saudi Arabia have little choice but to leave
Read more
Coronavirus

SA lockdown: Coercing the poor, coddling the rich?

-
The Ramaphosa Presidency has been praised for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but the compensating measures that accompany it are inadequate to protect much of the population
Read more
Africa

African students stuck in limbo

-
The plight of international students studying at the University of the Witwatersrand is echoed around the world
Read more
The Editors Picks

Locked up or lazy? Local and provincial representatives are nowhere to be seen

-
Oversight is crucial, and more so during a state of disaster, yet the Parliament seems to prefer deferring this function until the Covid-19 crisis is over
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s digital divide detrimental to the youth

-
Without the means to leverage lockdown as a time to grow, Covid-19 reinforces how access to data remains a barrier to young people’s progress
Read more
National

Nurses ‘threatened’ after refusing to attend to people in quarantine

& -
Sixteen people identified during mass testing in the Eastern Cape were first taken to a B&B before being taken to a hospital
Read more
National

Not in the pub quiz

-
We miss pub quizzes as much as you do so here’s a chance to indulge in some nostalgia
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

Locked up or lazy? Local and provincial representatives are nowhere...

Oversight is crucial, and more so during a state of disaster, yet the Parliament seems to prefer deferring this function until the Covid-19 crisis is over
-
Read more
Africa

My late uncle, and the ethics of clinical trials in...

Despite the long history of medical racism, any potential Covid-19 vaccines must be tested in Africa — but not only on the continent
-
Read more
Africa

Jack Ma v. Bill Gates: Does Africa need another benevolent...

The latest member of the benevolent billionaires club could learn from what his peers have done right — and wrong
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: Why buying time was vital

100 000 tests. 600 000 people screened. And an increase in daily tests to 30 000 — inside what the state is doing with the time the lockdown bought
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.