200 Young South Africans 2020

0

Every year, the Mail & Guardian canvasses the country to find the 200 most outstanding young South Africans. Then we celebrate them and their achievements. We are delighted to announce this year’s winners at our special website here: https://200youngsouthafricans.co.za, and in the video below.

Congratulations all!

Editorial

