M&G wants to publish your investigative stories through the Guardian Project

The Guardians Project is calling for proposals for in-depth investigative journalism projects that will break new ground, and expose wrongdoing, corruption, malfeasance, or misuse of power in the public and private sectors.

Investigative reporting takes time and resources, both of which are in increasingly short supply in South Africa’s newsrooms. In partnership with the Open Society Foundation of South Africa, the Mail & Guardian has created a fund dedicated to providing journalists with the equivalent of a full-time salary as well travel and other expenses for up to a month.

Aimed at experienced freelance journalists or staff reporters on sabbatical, the Guardians Project is intended to allow participants to focus exclusively on one high-impact or in-depth story to the exclusion of all else. It is also making smaller grants available for less intensive but no less important stories.

Please submit your pitches at mg.co.za/guardians.

Please read the guidelines very carefully to ensure your pitch has the best chance of being approved.