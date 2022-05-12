Subscribe

Terrorism charge hangs over head of alleged parliament arsonist

The matter between the state and Zandile Mafe has been postponed to 9 June for further investigation. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A poised Zandile Christmas Mafe, who faces charges of setting parliament on fire on 2 January, appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Thursday. 

The matter was postponed to 9 June for further investigation. The state indicated it also awaits authorisation in terms of Section 16 of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, or in short, the terrorism act. 

For the terrorism charge, which falls under a schedule six offence, the state must request written approval from the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority, Shamila Batohi.

The state also told the court that its expert report is close to finalisation, while the crime scene and arson report is yet to be finalised. The “formal nature” of the investigation has delayed the completion of reports. 

It is expected that the department of public works will be briefed on the preliminary damage assessment following the fire at the beginning of the year. Minister Patricia de Lille will be handed a draft report on Friday while the final report is to be presented to parliament next week Friday, 20 May. 

Only then can the report be added to the case docket, prompting the state to request a postponement to “at least” 9 June. 

In a separate case, Mafe is challenging his unsuccessful bail application in the Western Cape High Court. After nearly four hours in court, Judge James Lekhuleni reserved judgement on the “urgent” bail appeal on 25 April. Judgement is yet to be made. 

Mafe faces six charges. They are charges of terrorism, housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, two counts of arson and one of being in the possession of explosives.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

