Feminist discussions: Get men involved

A change of mentality is needed to fight social, economic and political gender disparity on the continent, which prevents it reaching its full growth Legislation alone cannot tackle the root causes of gender-based violence and why women are vulnerable

I recently attended the inaugural Feminist Conference at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Upon arriving at my accommodation, a woman learned I was attending the conference and immediately asked, “Are you a feminist?” This is a question that many women, even those who identify as feminists or would like to, struggle with. In a similar past experience, someone, upon discovering that my research focused on feminist issues, asked, “So you are with women who are against men?”

This reflects a common misconception that feminists are against men. But this is a simplistic and erroneous understanding of feminism. In academic discussions, feminism is generally understood as a movement against patriarchal and capitalist structures, which negatively affect both men and women.

During the conference, one glaring issue was the ratio of men to women, which was about 6:1. Although this disparity might be understandable, it was also troubling, especially considering the high rate of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa. According to Human Rights Watch, “one in every five women over 18 has experienced physical violence, and three women are killed by their partners every day” (2018). It’s crucial that more men become involved in feminist discussions, if for no other reason than to help combat the many ways women are violated in our communities.

Given the hesitation with which people — especially men — associate themselves with the term feminism, I believe there is a need to bridge the gap between the social and academic understandings of feminism. Socially, feminists are often viewed as people who hate or oppose men. Academically, however, feminism is understood as a movement against structures that disadvantage primarily women, as well as those displaying feminine qualities, and some men. Despite the various forms of feminism in academia, which vary in acceptance, the common underlying factor is the aim to dismantle structures that disadvantage women. If the academic view of feminism is adequately communicated and integrated into the social understanding, more people, particularly men, will be willing to identify with the term and promote feminist values. This could lead to structural changes that promote equity for all.

It is crucial that more men get involved in feminist discussions because, if they constitute a significant part of the problem, they must also be part of the solution. Over the years, legislation has been created to combat GBV against women, with national resources allocated to support victims. These laws include the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Act 37 (2013), the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 13 (2022), the Domestic Violence Amendment Act 14 (2022), the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act 12 (2022), and the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act 024 (2024). Since 2021, about R162 million has been pledged to address Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in South Africa. However, I believe this is a waste of resources as it does not tackle the root causes of GBV and the avenues through which women become vulnerable.

According to Statistics South Africa, exacerbators of GBV include unemployment, level of education and marital status (2021). These factors are mostly socio-economic issues influenced by the structures of a patriarchal-capitalist society. If men, as primary perpetrators, are involved in finding solutions to the many instances of GBV against women, and if the factors that exacerbate women’s vulnerability to such violence are addressed, we can create an avenue for real change and reduction of GBV against women.

It is not enough to create policies aimed at fighting GBV against women, nor is it sufficient to allocate funds to cater to the needs of victims. It is high time that men get involved in these discussions. How can this be achieved?

First, I suggest that more education is provided to inform people about what it truly means to be a feminist, which primarily involves fighting against oppressive structures in our society. This can be done by organising talks in high schools and conferences in higher education institutions, creating avenues where men and women can sit down, share their experiences, and discuss ways to tackle these issues. These sessions will foster a better understanding of feminism and what it means to be a feminist, which, in the long run, will help reduce the stigma associated with the term.

Second, it is not enough to organise talks in schools alone, as formal education is sometimes perceived as something alien to our African culture, pursued primarily for social standing and financial stability. Therefore, more discussions should be held during rites of passage in various communities to challenge patriarchal stereotypes present in those cultures. We need to change the narrative of what it means to be a man, promoting a concept that is free of any form of violence against women, and redefine what it means to be a woman, ensuring it includes the ability to achieve their full potential without being limited by gender-based responsibilities or vulnerabilities. By providing more education, especially to men, and creating more opportunities for dialogue, alongside addressing economic issues that make women vulnerable to GBV, we can make significant progress in tackling the menace of GBV that plagues our society.

Emmanuel Anoghena Oboh is studying philosophy at the University of Johannesburg.