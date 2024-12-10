A journey beyond music, exploring art, justice and transformation with Msaki

KUTHI MANDITHETHE: Of Art & Justice is running until 31 January 2025 at the Standard Bank Art Gallery

Msaki is a name synonymous with powerful storytelling through music. Known for her evocative lyrics and soulful sound, she has captured the hearts of listeners across South Africa and beyond. But her artistry extends far beyond the realm of music—her latest solo exhibition, KUTHI MANDITHETHE: Of Art & Justice, currently at the Standard Bank Art Gallery, is a testament to her dynamic and evolving creative journey.

While Msaki’s music has earned her recognition, including the prestigious Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music in 2022, her latest work blends visual art with her deeply rooted commitment to social justice. The exhibition, which opened on 21 November 2024, invites the public into an immersive space that challenges conventional boundaries, blending music, visual art, and performance. It’s a natural extension of her ongoing exploration of themes like resilience, collective healing, and the power of art to drive change.

A multidisciplinary approach to healing and resistance

KUTHI MANDITHETHE: Of Art & Justice is more than just an exhibition—it is a call to action. The name itself, a powerful statement, calls for justice and for voices to be heard. The exhibition weaves together elements of Msaki’s music with painting, drawing, installation, and video, creating a space where art becomes a catalyst for dialogue. Each part of the exhibition unfolds like a chapter in her ongoing narrative, touching on themes of loss, resistance, and healing. It’s a celebration of collective strength and a personal exploration of grief and transformation—an extension of the messages embedded in her music.

This multidisciplinary approach is a key feature of Msaki’s work. KUTHI MANDITHETHE is structured in four parts, each representing different aspects of Msaki’s personal and artistic journey. As viewers engage with her work, they are invited to reflect on the emotional depth of her themes, which have resonated throughout her discography. What emerges is not just an exhibition of art but a powerful statement about the transformative potential of creative expression.

The exhibition coincided with Msaki’s inflection point – her one-night-only performance, Camagu in Symphony — highlighting the artist’s deftness in the visual and sonic realms. The exhibition brings together sound, image, and ritual, drawing audiences into a world where music and visual art collide. It’s a glimpse into Msaki’s creative process, where every element—be it sound, image, or language—serves as an instrument of resistance, healing, and justice.

From music to art: a journey of artistic expansion

Although Msaki is best known as a musician, her ability to translate her ideas across different mediums has been a defining aspect of her work. In the same way that her music tells stories of struggle and triumph, her visual art explores these themes with a new language, creating a deeper, more immersive experience for her audience.

The exhibition also highlights the expansive nature of Msaki’s artistic practice. By embracing visual art, she has pushed beyond the confines of any one medium, using different artistic languages to express her vision. This transformation reflects her belief that art is not limited to one form—it is a dynamic, evolving process that reflects the complexities of the world around us.

Her recognition as the Standard Bank Young Artist for Music in 2022 was a momentous achievement, not just for her music but for her broader artistic vision. The support behind KUTHI MANDITHETHE: Of Art & Justice is a testament to her continued growth and the bank’s commitment to fostering talent that transcends traditional boundaries. It’s about recognizing the potential of artists like Msaki, whose creativity and vision go beyond the expected, embracing new ways of connecting with audiences.

In the world of art, corporate sponsorship is often seen as a transactional relationship, with funding provided in exchange for visibility. However, Standard Bank has long taken a different approach, investing in long-term, sustainable partnerships with artists. For over 40 years, the Standard Bank Group has supported young talent, facilitated artistic expression, and promoted cultural diversity. This commitment allows artists like Msaki to innovate and thrive, knowing they have a dedicated partner in their artistic journeys.

Celebrating a new era of artistic expression

As we approach the end of the year, it’s a perfect time to celebrate the incredible talent that continues to shape South Africa’s creative landscape. Msaki’s journey is a shining example of the power of art to transform lives and ignite conversations about justice, healing, and resilience. Her work invites us to reflect on the role of art in times of societal change, challenging us to think critically about the world around us and our place within it.



At the heart of KUTHI MANDITHETHE: Of Art & Justice is the idea that art should inspire, provoke, and heal. It’s a powerful reminder that artists are not just creators—they are agents of change. And as Msaki continues to expand her artistic practice, her work remains a beacon of hope and possibility, showing that art, in all its forms, has the power to speak truth, shape culture, and inspire future generations.