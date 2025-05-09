SPONSORED | NTHABISENG MATSHEKGA: ‘I’m not afraid to talk about money anymore’

Financial discipline: Nthabiseng Matshekga.

Nthabiseng’s story is one that many South Africans will recognise.

It’s a story shaped by strong women, financial lessons learned early and a quiet determination to do better with each generation. As a mother of three, and the executive head of integrated marketing and experience at Nedbank, Nthabiseng is someone who has taken the time to understand her relationship with money.

In her interview, Nthabiseng proves that financial growth isn’t just about numbers — it’s about values, habits and the willingness to keep learning.

The mother of three teenagers, she’s someone who has been on a real journey with money, starting from what she saw in her childhood home to how she now teaches her own children. “I learned from my grandmother,” she says. “She had this ability to stretch her salary. She knew how to make her salary feed a whole family by being a great bargain shopper. She was really disciplined, always saving, always delaying gratification until it was worth it.”

One memory stands out.

“When I was at university, she bought me my first cellphone. I hadn’t asked for it, she had just quietly saved up for it and surprised me. That taught me that a little, saved consistently, can go a long way.”

But there were also harder lessons.

Her family was known for being generous, and while that came from a good place, it wasn’t always met with the same energy. “We gave a lot, to relatives and even strangers. Over time, I saw how that generosity could be taken advantage of.”

That early mix of discipline and excessive generosity left its mark. As an adult, Nthabiseng found herself repeating some of those patterns. “I used to give a lot, sometimes more than I could afford. I didn’t say ‘no’ enough. And it would put me in tough financial situations.”

Things started to shift when she joined Nedbank and took a money archetype survey. It helped her see herself clearly — as a “carer” personality type, who likes to help others, sometimes to her own detriment.

“Just having language for that made a difference. I learned I can still be generous, but with boundaries.”

She now has what she calls a “giving budget”, and being more intentional about money has brought her calm. “I’m less stressed now. I understand my financial position better, and I’m not afraid to talk about money anymore.”

That openness is something she passes on to her kids. “We talk about money all the time. I want them to understand it early, to know about saving, investing, spending wisely—and giving too, in a way that makes sense.”

She teaches them to break it down into four parts: spend, save, invest, and give, adding that “Money isn’t just about today. It’s about the future, too.”

Her approach to motherhood is just as thoughtful.

“For me, motherhood means raising myself so I can raise them. I want them to know they’re loved for who they are — not for what they achieve. And I try to learn from them too. They’re teaching me all the time.”

Nthabiseng doesn’t believe in the idea of having it all—at least, not in a one-size-fits-all way.

“I don’t think there’s a universal definition of what ‘all’ even means. Every mom is different. We all have our own paths, and our own version of a full life.”

In her career, she’s seen many strong female leaders, especially in marketing, which she says has generally welcomed women at all levels.

“I’ve always had women around me in this field. Some of my best mentors and bosses were women. And I’ve had great support from female colleagues across industries.”

Still, she knows that society often sees mothers in a narrow light. “Moms are usually seen as reliable, nurturing, but also stretched,” she laughs. “And there’s truth to that. We are doing a lot. But I also think we need to be seen as full people, not just caretakers.”

Her own mother was a teen mom and a single parent.

“She had a lot on her plate, but she raised me with love, a sense of belonging, and safety, alongside my grandparents and her sisters. She was a bit strict during my teen years, and I feel I built a closer relationship with her when I became a mom. She is also a great cheerleader and supporter.”

Nthabiseng has a quiet message for other working moms. “Stay in tune with yourself. Don’t lose the things that put fire in your belly. And talk to your kids — they can give you honest, surprising feedback. Also, don’t forget to take time for yourself.”

Her story isn’t about dramatic success or perfect solutions. It’s about paying attention to the small things, making gradual changes, and being honest about where you are. It’s a reminder that financial health, like parenting, is a process.

“Learning how to look after my money better has helped bring me stability that reduces stress. The personal agency to learn to grow that money is a source of pride and confidence. Money helps take care of one’s family. Additionally, it compounds access to opportunities.”

Nthabiseng is one of the country’s female guardians, and one of the women doing the work, asking the right questions, and helping shape a more balanced future for the next generation, one honest conversation at a time.