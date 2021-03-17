Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Climate change slightly more of a priority for chief executives, says Pwc survey

Slightly more of the world’s chief executives (CEOs) put climate change on their list of concerns in 2021 compared to the year before. (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

Slightly more of the world’s chief executives (CEOs) put climate change on their list of concerns in 2021 compared to the year before.

This is according to the 24th edition of PwC’s annual global CEO survey, which shows that in 2021 30% of chief executives selected climate change as an extreme concern. Last year, only 24% selected climate change as a concern.

The report further notes, however, that 27% of chief executives report being “not concerned at all” or “not very concerned” about climate change. And 60% of chief executives have not yet factored climate change into their strategic risk management activities.

At a country level, the PwC results show a moderately negative correlation between exposure to natural hazards and companies’ preparedness for climate-related risk. Companies in the countries with the most exposure, which are also among the largest contributors to carbon emissions, are less likely to have embedded climate change into their overall risk management approach, the report finds.

The decarbonisation imperative is particularly challenging for certain industries and regions, the report adds.


In South Africa, the government is in the process of taking actions to force industries to curb emissions. 

These include publishing guidelines to ensure industries accurately report greenhouse gas emissions and implementing sectoral emissions targets and carbon budgets. The carbon tax will enforce the carbon budget in that sectors will be taxed at a high rate if they exceed their budget.

The PwC report also notes that in 2021 more chief executives have a positive outlook on the global economy. According to the report, 76% believe the economy will improve in the next 12 months. In 2020, only 22% expected conditions to improve.

“CEOs’ optimism also reflects momentum in vaccine development and roll-out in parts of the world,” the report reads.

“We are by no means out of the woods, but CEOs see a path forward — for the global economy, and for their own organisations.”

Chief executives’ confidence has also rebounded, with 36% saying they are “very confident” about their organisations’ prospects for revenue growth over the next 12 months. In 2019, 35% gave this answer.

In South Africa, however, business confidence fell in the first quarter of 2021. This is according to the business confidence index, calculated by Rand Merchant Bank and the Bureau of Economic Research

The index declined from 40 to 35 in the quarter. 

“This means close to seven out of 10 senior executives expressed their dissatisfaction with prevailing business conditions, up from six previously. Such low confidence levels continue to highlight the fragility of the economic recovery,” the press statement accompanying the release of the index read. 

According to the statement, confidence fell across all the five sectors covered by the index. Retail experienced the biggest decline, followed by manufacturing and new vehicle dealers. The survey was conducted in the second half of February when many Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were already lifted and disruptions because of load-shedding were less pronounced than they are currently.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Zulu land body in limbo: Who becomes Ingonyama trustee?

A lack of precedent has raised concerns about the future of the Ingonyama Trust after the death of the king, its sole trustee
Paddy Harper
Politics

Vote on Mkhwebane shows a divided ANC caucus

The National Assembly’s decision will be at once about the future of the public protector and about the street fight for power in the ANC
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira

More top stories

Business

Climate change slightly more of a priority for chief executives,...

But 27% of the chief executives canvassed report being ‘not concerned at all’ or ‘not very concerned’ about climate change
Sarah Smit
National

Hlophe did not apply corruption law properly in Bongo case,...

Bongo dismisses the state’s application as a waste of money, driven by ‘dark forces’
emsie ferreira
National

Impeachment inquiry against public protector initiated

The National Assembly has adopted a report finding prima facie evidence of misconduct by 275 votes as an ANC caucus revolt is contained
emsie ferreira & Lizeka Tandwa
Business

SAA snubs meeting with Scopa and Gordhan

MPs express frustration at the shoddy work done by the dysfunctional, broke airline and its rescue practitioners, calling their no-show ‘unacceptable’
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.