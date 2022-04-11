Africa low on refineries, including oil-producer Nigeria

Southern Africa’s largest oil refinery, South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref), is on the market after owners BP and Shell shut it down at the end of March. The closure of the site until it finds new ownership highlights the dire shortage of refineries on the continent.

The Sapref news comes as African oil giant Nigeria struggles with fuel shortages, partly as a result of not having enough of its own refineries.

Africa has fewer than 50 refineries, according to a McKinsey’s Energy Insights report, and the number is rapidly dwindling.