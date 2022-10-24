What analysts will be watching out for at the mini budget

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to give clarity on the fate of the biggest pressures on the country’s public purse in his second medium-term budget policy statement next week.

Analysts will look out for what the minister says about Eskom’s debt and bailouts for other state-owned entities — as well as other big spending commitments such as the future of the public sector wage bill.

They will also watch for how the treasury’s economic forecasts have shifted since the February budget, which was delivered before Russia’s assault on Ukraine sent shockwaves through the global economy.