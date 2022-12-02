Subscribe

Business

ABB to pay R2.5bn in punitive reparations to SA for corrupt Eskom deal

Charged: The dodgy deals at Kusile power station allegedly involved Asea Brown Boveri employees Mohammed Mooidheen and Vernon Pillay, assisted by former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko
0

Swiss engineering firm Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) will pay more than R2.5 billion in punitive reparations to South Africa for its part in allegedly corrupt deals linked to Eskom’s Kusile power station.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced on Thursday that its Investigating Directorate had finalised a settlement agreement with ABB. 

The settlement “represents a bold and innovative step towards accountability and justice for alleged offenders, particularly in the form of restitution for the serious crimes committed at Eskom during the state capture period”, the statement said.

It said the amount must be paid into South Africa’s criminal asset recovery account within 60 days from 1 December and is in addition to the R1.6 billion that ABB paid to Eskom in 2020.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Motlanthe: It’s time to legalise all recreational drugs

The move towards decriminalising and legalising recreational drug use and drugs is based on scientific evidence
guy oliver
Business

ABB to pay R2.5bn in punitive reparations to SA for...

M&G Premium

The money will be used to improve South Africa’s ability to fight serious corruption
Sarah Smit
National

Ingonyama Trust Board is unaccountable: Parliament

M&G Premium

Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza says a new board will be in place by mid-January
Paddy Harper
National

Two reports urge reform of JSC

M&G Premium

There should be fewer MPs on the commission to limit political interference in judicial appointment, Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation argue
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×