Careers
Subscribe
Shuttered: Shakaskraal, in KZN, was prosperous before the cane mill closed and the sugar industry declined, exacerbated recently by the troubles at Tongaat Hulett and Gledhow. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Business
/ 7 May 2023

Sugar industry slump a bitter pill for North Coast towns

By

Shakaskraal is a microcosm of what lies ahead for many towns KwaZulu-Natal if its ailing sugar mills collapse

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Sugarcane DV7
Shuttered: Shakaskraal, in KZN, was prosperous before the cane mill closed and the sugar industry declined, exacerbated recently by the troubles at Tongaat Hulett and Gledhow. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)