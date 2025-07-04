Saturday’s Durban July set to boost local economy by R700m

South Africa’s fashion industry, traditionally synonymous with the event, will showcase the work of professional designers and upcoming talent at the Durban July Fashion Experience

Tens of thousands of horse racing punters, fashionistas, foodies and other visitors who descend on eThekwini to party at the Hollywoodbets Durban July this weekend are expected to contribute around R700 million to the city’s GDP.

Africa’s largest horseracing event, themed Marvels of Mzansi, is expected to generate significant economic activity and create 4 000 jobs, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba said at the launch of the event at Westown Square in Shongweni.

The event takes place at Greyville Racecourse on 5 July.

Xaba said the city’s tourism and hospitality sectors anticipate an 80% hotel occupancy rate as visitors converge for the horseracing and fashion spectacle, which celebrates South Africa’s cultural heritage, diversity and landscapes.

“The direct spend is estimated at R278 million, with a total of R700 million contribution to the eThekwini GDP, and a total number of 4 000 jobs to be created,” Xaba said.

The economic impact will be generated at the racecourse and at side events, including Fact Durban Rocks, Any Given Sunday, Anywhere in the City and Mojo’s July Weekend, across the city.

Xaba said Durban had geared up to ensure visitors’ safety during the events.

“Our law-enforcement agencies have developed an integrated safety plan, supported by the private security industry. Visitors are guaranteed a safe stay in the city with high police visibility, particularly around the Greyville precinct and other strategic sites across the municipality.”

South Africa’s fashion industry, traditionally synonymous with the event, will showcase the work of professional designers and upcoming talent at the Durban July Fashion Experience, a collaboration between the city and the Hollywood Foundation.

Twenty-five designers will present Marvels of Mzansi collections, featuring three categories, including the Young Designers Awards, with 10 student finalists competing for bursaries and a fashion travel package, the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars.

Nine emerging designers supported by eThekwini’s Fashion Development Programme will vie for a R250 000 business development prize and the Invited Designer Showcase, which will display the collections of six established designers.

Gold Circle sponsorship and marketing executive Steve Marshall said the event contributed more than R700 million to the city’s GDP in 2024.

“Its impact on racing is undeniable — it’s the most prestigious race in South Africa. It’s got a prize of over R5 million and it’s the race that every trainer, owner, jockey, crew or breeder wants to win. It’s in their dreams,” Marshall said.

Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager Devin Heffer said the event brought together key sectors across the city.

“This race means so much to so many people, not just the racing industry, but everyone is intertwined. All the public, hospitality, tourism, the government, the GDP — everything is affected and infected with July fever,” he said.

Xaba said he was speaking to hospitality stakeholders to enhance visitor experiences and align with future development plans.

The city was investing R600 million annually in bulk infrastructure for catalytic projects, such as the R15 billion Shongweni Development and the R25 billion Sibaya Precinct Development to elevate tourism infrastructure.

“We are also looking into how we can invest more resources including setting aside a budget to improve tourism infrastructure,” Xaba said.

“The Hollywoodbets Durban July is more than a race — it is a catalyst for social cohesion as it unites South Africans through the passion of sport, the expression of cultural pride and the glamour of fashion,” Xaba said.

“We are really looking forward to the 5th of July and we are ready to roll out the red carpet for our visitors because Durban is open for business.”