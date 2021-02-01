Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
0

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Staff Reporter

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Education

Covid sets education back years

The effects of the pandemic will still be felt by learners entering the school system in 2028
Bongekile Macupe
Coronavirus

The vaccines arrive on Monday: Who will protect them and...

The first batch of vaccines is almost here, but a top government adviser says achieving herd immunity by the end of the year is ‘unrealistic’
chris bateman

More top stories

Coronavirus

Booze, pools, and late(r) nights – Covid lockdown eased

Less strict measures are in place as South Africa moves through Covid-19 second wave
Eunice Stoltz
Coronavirus

Herd immunity once 40-million have been vaccinated – Ramaphosa

Easing lockdown regulations and allowing alcohol, the president said the majority of vaccines will arrive between April and June
khaya koko & Paddy Harper
Africa

Africa: The only continent where political violence increased in 2020

Militias have increased in numbers and strength, and now outnumber state security forces by four to one
clionadh raleigh & roudabeh kishi
Business

Agriculture eyes rival to Land Bank

The state-owned institution’s financial woes have led farmers and agribusiness to consider making an offer on the bank, starting a cooperative bank or partner with global commodities futures traders
siqalane taho
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.