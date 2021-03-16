Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

Hawks at 47% capacity fighting Covid-19 looting

(Sunday Times)
The Hawks are dealing with 21 000 cases while there are fewer than 2 000 investigators, says General Godfrey Lebeya, the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), or Hawks. (Sunday Times)
0

Government departments not providing information as requested, Covid-19, lack of capacity and a skills shortage are the never-changing challenges plaguing South Africa’s top law enforcement units, which are meant to bring to book those connected to the R3.5-billion Covid-19 looting spree.

The Hawks are dealing with 21 000 cases while there are fewer than 2 000 investigators, says General Godfrey Lebeya, the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), or Hawks.

“We have said time and again we are operating on 47% capacity. We still need more resources. But from where we were and where we are, there is an improvement with regards to capacitation. We are moving towards that 100% which will take some time.”

Lebeya presented a joint report of the DPCI, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to parliament’s justice and correctional services portfolio committee. 

The committee did not welcome the presentation. 


To reiterate the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19 corruption, Lebeya briefly outlined the newly established fusion centre’s current state. According to Lebeya, 124 cases are currently registered at the fusion centre, with 99 under investigation, nine closed and 16 before the court. 

But the Democratic Alliance’s Glynnis Breytenbach said the report made things look rosy, “while that is not the case”. 

She vehemently disputed the sufficiency of the law enforcement agencies’ financial and human resources. Breytenbach also questioned the so-called cooperation between the units through the fusion centre, claiming it was not as new and seamless as presented. 

The chair of the committee, Gratitude Magwanishe, expressed his concern about what he considered inadequacies of the report.

“I don’t see any fundamental shift from the last presentation to this report. I don’t. There is nothing new. In all fairness, you are giving us an internal management report. This is something that needs to be addressed urgently.”

Mitigating the resourcing issue, Lebeya pointed out that the DPCI was getting an additional 103 personnel. He also added the “matter [of resources] is receiving attention at the highest levels within the DPCI to address the shortage of investigators”.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Didiza and Ingonyama Trust Board leadership set to pay respects...

A lack of precedent has raised concerns about the future of the Ingonyama Trust after the death of the king, its sole trustee
Paddy Harper
Politics

Vote on Mkhwebane shows a divided ANC caucus

The National Assembly’s decision will be at once about the future of the public protector and about the street fight for power in the ANC
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira

More top stories

Coronavirus

Hawks at 47% capacity fighting Covid-19 looting

Presenting to parliament, the Hawks, SIU and NPA have work to do, but say staff shortages slow down investigations
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Covid-19 effects undermine nature conservation efforts

Wildlife rangers are out of work and reduced patrols abet poaching
sheree bega
Coronavirus

Local government elections: Covid-19 adds to IEC’s challenges

The Independent Electoral Commission wants to prevent a repeat of the voting irregularity complaints that occurred during the last LGE
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Mantashe calls for urgent caucus meeting ahead of Mkhwebane vote

Magashule has received at least five letters from ANC caucus members unhappy with the chief whip’s backing of a vote against the public protector
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.