 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

Frustrated, she jumped the vaccination queue

Elize Parker recieves her Covid-19 vaccination at the Karl Bremmer hospital in Bellville, Cape Town. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

Elize Parker, 61, was one of the first people to register for a Covid-19 vaccine in April, but after receiving a confirmation SMS from the government and Discovery Health, she did not receive any further communication. 

On 17 May she watched as thousands of fellow citizens received their jabs. “We don’t jump queues in our family. We stick to what is required so as not to upset apple carts.” 

Two weeks went by. As she grew more frustrated, Parker realised her location was not favourable to her receiving an SMS any time soon. 

Her suspicion was confirmed. She believes she is a victim of an algorithm that favoured suburbs where there are more people who are 60 years and older per square metre. 

Parker decided to take the matter into her own hands and set off in search of a vaccine. 

A press release ensured her of a vaccine at a Mediclinic in Milnerton, but she was told by the receptionists that the programme would only start the following week and that no walk-ins would be accommodated. 

Her next stop was her own medical scheme’s Century City headquarters, where an assistant with a tablet in hand met her at the door to advise her that she would receive an email. 

Informing the assistant that she had not yet received an email, another assistant phoned Parker, but hung up after Parker said that her medical aid’s “promises do not meet the reality”. 

This was the start of several hoops she had to jump through — from a Dischem in Parow, a civic building in the central business district, and a small clinic in District Six. 

Determined to be vaccinated, Parker travelled to the Karl Bremer Hospita where a security guard told her it was after 3pm, which meant the daily allocation of vaccines was finished. 

She nevertheless walked into the vaccination centre where her “Pfizer angel” came to her rescue. A shy nurse, who did not give his name when asked, persuaded the nurse in charge that Parker deserved a vaccine after checking her documents. 

A sister then announced she had one vaccine left for the day. 

Parker got her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on 28 May. 

Her second shot is scheduled for 9 July. 

Recalling the moment, she says: “Were it not for the receptionists, the security guards, the assistants and the medical workers, this [vaccine roll-out] would never have worked.”

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Politics interfering in CCMA work

The labour dispute resolution body says there is a growing trend of political parties and civil society organisations representing workers at hearings
Sarah Smit
Education

Students temporarily kicked out of dormitories in Turkey after Magashule’s...

At least 40 student beneficiaries of the foundation were briefly rendered homeless after their rent was not paid for more than two years
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Coronavirus

Frustrated, she jumped the vaccination queue

Elize Parker took matters into her own hands by doing a Covid-19 walk-in, after she didn’t get her confirmation SMS
Eunice Stoltz
National

Popcru vows to support dismissed top cop Vearey

The police union said it would challenge the process that led to the axing of the Western Cape head of detectives
Eunice Stoltz
Africa

Assimi Goïta: The man who ousted two presidents in nine...

Colonel Assimi Goïta – now President Assimi Goïta – has once again thrown Mali’s politics into disarray
mohamed salaha
Politics

NPA accuses Zuma of another stab at stay of prosecution...

Veteran prosecutor Billy Downer argues the former president is not entitled to recycle arguments dismissed by the high court as he seeks acquittal on arms-deal charges
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×