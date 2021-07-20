 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

South Africa hits daily vaccine high of more 200 000 jabs administered

South Africa reaches its benchmark to vaccinate more than 200 000 people in one day, and the nationwide drive to vaccinate inmates kicks off. (Photo by Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The benchmark to vaccinate more than 200 000 people in one day against Covid-19 became a reality when 223 969 vaccines were administered on Monday, 19 July. This brings the total number of adults fully vaccinated to nearly 1.8-million.

The total number of vaccines on Monday might be even higher because the 24-hour report shows only vaccines recorded on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). Vaccination records captured on paper are added later. 

A week ago the country vaccinated just over 146 000 people. Despite civil unrest causing vaccine sites to temporarily close down in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal the nationwide drive to vaccinate citizens continued in large parts of the country. 

Voluntary registration for people aged 35 years and over opened on 15 July. 

The national online registration statistics board does not yet show a breakdown of how many people in the 35 to 49 age group have registered but it is suggested that younger age groups show overwhelming support to be vaccinated. A local government vaccine dashboard in the Western Cape shows nearly 327 000 people in the 35 to 49 age group have registered in less than a week. 

From today, Tuesday 20 July, the programme will include the vaccination of prisoners. After starting vaccinating prison officials on Thursday 15 July, the programme will now see inmates get their Covid-19 jab at 90 approved sites in correctional centres across the country.

“There is a high risk of inmates being exposed to Covid-19, due to the limitations of physical distancing in correctional facilities,” reads a statement from the department of health. “The department of correctional services has prioritised vaccination of both officials and inmates to ensure their protection and that of the general public.”

As of Monday South Africa recorded 7 209 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March last year to 2 302 304 cases. Another 321 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the past 24-hour report period. South Africa’s death toll now surpasses 67 000 Covid-19 deaths.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Police on alert over intelligence about mooted raids on firearms...

Police have caught wind of plans for a second phase of violence after last week’s riots, apparently set to kick off with the looting of arms in KwaZulu-Natal
Paddy Harper & khaya koko
Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega

More top stories

Coronavirus

South Africa hits daily vaccine high of more 200 000...

South Africa reaches its benchmark to vaccinate more than 200 000 people in one day, and the nationwide drive to vaccinate inmates kicks off
Eunice Stoltz
National

Six ‘instigators’ arrested as ‘insurrection’ investigation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...

Three of those held for incitement have appeared in court and have been remanded in custody pending bail applications
Paddy Harper
National

What’s the beef between Cele and Sitole?

Some blame the feud between the police minister and the national police commissioner blamed for slow reaction to unrest
khaya koko
Opinion

Township reconstruction: The blueprint for a post-looting economy

Don’t rebuild malls. They draw in a lot of energy and money, but give back little
tshepo mokholo
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×