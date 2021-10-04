 Subscribe or Login

Cryptic Crossword 300 – Six years of non-stop word wrangling

South Africa’s most respected cryptic crossword hits a milestone this week. This is the 300th weekly puzzle set for Mail & Guardian readers by master cruciverbalist, George Euvrard. That marks six years of cryptic constructions set in order to challenge the most fiendishly minded readers out there.

George’s crosswords are famous across South Africa for being the only regular challenge that is multi-lingual, with clues and solutions that draw on local languages and sayings as well as English. You can read more about George’s work and his passion for education here.

To celebrate this milestone, George has created this once-off jumbo crossword, and we’re making it accessible for all readers, not just M&G subscribers. Need some help getting started? Check out George’s Facebook page here.

Good luck…

1A Cheers GE, child (second) of JDE, and heart of the great jubilee today! (10)
