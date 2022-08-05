05 August 2022

Subscribe

Eskom selling off its properties at ‘garbage sale’ prices

M&G PREMIUM

The cash-strapped power utility is disposing of its land for low prices without the involvement of the treasury, sources say

Ramaphosa’s energy plan does not mean cheaper electricity

M&G PREMIUM

Experts warn that if Eskom and government does not come to grips with the tariff problem, continued social unrest is inevitable

Politicians should fear more unrest

The July 2021 unrest was shocking and many have since warned that those tensions could be easily reignited

Misconduct inquiry: Witness says Busisiwe Mkhwebane had final word on...

M&G PREMIUM

But her colleague told parliament he could not say whether the suspended public protector would rewrite findings produced by her office
