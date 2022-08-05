Digital Editions 05 August 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives ‘Native of Nowhere’ by Mbali Khoza 22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait ‘median line’: Taipei’s defence ministry Why illegal artisanal mining in South Africa is out of control Spotlight on new faces of Nigeria’s art scene How to keep your skilled employees happy Sustainability essential for small businesses Advertising Headlines Eskom selling off its properties at ‘garbage sale’ pricesM&G PREMIUM The cash-strapped power utility is disposing of its land for low prices without the involvement of the treasury, sources say Ramaphosa’s energy plan does not mean cheaper electricityM&G PREMIUM Experts warn that if Eskom and government does not come to grips with the tariff problem, continued social unrest is inevitable Politicians should fear more unrest The July 2021 unrest was shocking and many have since warned that those tensions could be easily reignited Misconduct inquiry: Witness says Busisiwe Mkhwebane had final word on...M&G PREMIUM But her colleague told parliament he could not say whether the suspended public protector would rewrite findings produced by her office Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…