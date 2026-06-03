CANAL+ listing on JSE a historic moment for the bourse

CANAL+ made its Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) debut on Wednesday, becoming the first French company – and the only global media and entertainment group – ever listed on the South African bourse – the biggest in Africa.

The shares opened at R58.50 under ticker CNP and had climbed to R58.80 by early afternoon, signalling investor appetite for a company that now holds the reins of what was once MultiChoice, Africa’s dominant pay-TV operator.

But this was never meant to be a purely commercial move. The listing was a regulatory concession, extracted by South African authorities as the price of letting a foreign media giant absorb a national champion.

The Deal Behind the Debut

CANAL+ completed its acquisition of MultiChoice in September 2025 after South Africa’s Competition Tribunal conditionally approved the roughly $2.9 billion (R35-55 billion) transaction. The French group, which had already built a substantial minority stake over several years, finally secured full control – but not without binding commitments.

Regulators demanded a three-year job protection guarantee, continued funding for local content creation, and promotion of small businesses and exporters. They also required 30% black ownership, to be delivered through a separately licensed entity.

Most significantly, CANAL+ had to list on the JSE. It was not optional.

The company had already secured a London Stock Exchange listing in December 2024 following its spin-off from Vivendi, approved by 97.57% of shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting. Wednesday’s JSE debut makes those shares fully fungible between the two markets.

MultiChoice, meanwhile, was delisted in December 2025. CANAL+ effectively took its place in the blue-chip index – just under foreign ownership.

Scale and Significance

The numbers behind CANAL+ are substantial. The group claims over 40 million subscribers globally, split roughly between 18 million in Europe and 23 million across more than 40 African countries. It operates in over 70 countries, employs 15,000 people, and generates annual revenue of around EUR 9 billion.

In Africa alone, content is offered in more than 50 languages – a figure that underscores how central the continent is to CANAL+’s growth narrative. The company is betting on demographic tailwinds: Africa’s population is projected to grow by 800 million by 2050, sub-Saharan GDP is forecast to expand at 4.5% annually through 2030, and connectivity is rising across the continent.

The JSE, for its part, gains a globally relevant listing at a critical moment. The exchange now hosts 263 listed companies with a combined market capitalisation exceeding R25.2 trillion. The listing comes under new leadership: Valdene Reddy, appointed JSE Group CEO in April 2026 after serving as Capital Markets Director, has replaced Leila Fourie, who retired in March. JSE Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko has been vocal about positioning the bourse as a gateway for African capital flows.

CANAL+ CEO Maxime Saada, who presided over the MultiChoice acquisition, now faces the added dimension of accountability to South African shareholders.

What Happens Now?

This is not simply a case of a French media giant planting a flag in Africa’s most developed capital market. South Africa’s regulators played hardball and extracted real structural commitments. The JSE landed a listing with genuine global relevance.

The question is whether that translates into tangible benefits for rand-based investors.

The shares listed Wednesday are not newly issued – they are fungible with the London float. That means local liquidity could remain thin, particularly if institutional investors prefer the deeper LSE market. The real test is whether CANAL+ delivers on its “Africa growth engine” promise, or whether this becomes another foreign trophy listing that South Africans can technically own but not meaningfully influence.

What is clear: MultiChoice is gone from the JSE, but its successor is now trading – under French control, regulated by South African authorities, and answerable to both London and Johannesburg shareholders. The dual-listing structure reflects the dual reality of modern African media: African audiences, multinational ownership

