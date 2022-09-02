Subscribe

02 September 2022

How digital technology through NFTs can bring artists financial success

Non-fungible tokens of art traded on digital marketplaces can boost creatives’ incomes but it is at an early stage in South Africa

Clients affected by insurance collusion can claim civil damages

M&G Premium

Eight insurance firms are being probed over price-fixing allegations. Legally, clients can claim for damages but experts say they should not hold their breath

‘Greenwashing is fraud’: JSE companies mull climate change pandering

The head of the Global Reporting Initiative says the practice deserves strong repudiation because it misleads investors and other stakeholders

High court sets aside Shell seismic survey greenlit by Gwede...

Meaningful consultation is not the ticking of a checklist, court says
