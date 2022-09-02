Digital Editions 02 September 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives How digital technology through NFTs can bring artists financial success Dr Gwedenstein’s monster How student debt will aid in the downward slide of South Africa Thebe Magugu is reshaping stale ideas of African luxury Casual Day raises questions about the visibility and belonging of disabled South Africans Outa demands accountability for Deokaran assassination Advertising Headlines How digital technology through NFTs can bring artists financial success Non-fungible tokens of art traded on digital marketplaces can boost creatives’ incomes but it is at an early stage in South Africa Clients affected by insurance collusion can claim civil damagesM&G Premium Eight insurance firms are being probed over price-fixing allegations. Legally, clients can claim for damages but experts say they should not hold their breath ‘Greenwashing is fraud’: JSE companies mull climate change pandering The head of the Global Reporting Initiative says the practice deserves strong repudiation because it misleads investors and other stakeholders High court sets aside Shell seismic survey greenlit by Gwede... Meaningful consultation is not the ticking of a checklist, court says Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…