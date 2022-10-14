Subscribe

14 October 2022

Call a halt to suicidal policies

The government must invest in its people and infrastructure to stimulate the economy

Google Cloud coming to South Africa, an African first

New cloud storage option will help accelerate the continents digital transformation and create jobs

While the Taliban cry Zuma, the IFP eats their lunch

Explanations for the giant power cut in eThekwini make as much sense as the ANC plan to win back voters in the Kingdom

Writing romance online, one predictable ending at a time

Through a free online platform for users around the world, Jo Buitendach doesn’t only read romance novels, she writes them - anonymously
