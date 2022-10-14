Digital Editions 14 October 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Google Cloud coming to South Africa, an African first Strike or not, Transnet matters Sharks versus humans: Who is the real threat? Ten reasons why South Africa must decriminalise sex work COP27: The spotlight turns on Africa Mothers and caregivers need nutrition education to protect children in food-insecure environment Advertising Headlines Call a halt to suicidal policiesM&G Premium The government must invest in its people and infrastructure to stimulate the economy Google Cloud coming to South Africa, an African first New cloud storage option will help accelerate the continents digital transformation and create jobs While the Taliban cry Zuma, the IFP eats their lunchM&G PREMIUM Explanations for the giant power cut in eThekwini make as much sense as the ANC plan to win back voters in the Kingdom Writing romance online, one predictable ending at a time Through a free online platform for users around the world, Jo Buitendach doesn’t only read romance novels, she writes them - anonymously Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…