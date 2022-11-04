Digital Editions 04 November 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Do criminal syndicates operate in SAPS management? Spier wine farm presents its third iteration of Constellations The plan to stop SA’s fake medical negligence claims Booked your seats for the Zeitz MOCAA Gucci gala? Ramaphosa has betrayed the trust of South Africa’s people by not coming clean on Phala Phala robbery The US Embassy’s Sandton terror alert failed to meet the basic parameters of security threat assessment Advertising Headlines Do criminal syndicates operate in SAPS management? Dismissed employees’ experiences suggest that there are illegal money-making activities within the police service Bookmark these Jozi stores Tapping into the rich heritage of the independent bookshops of the city led to the accumulation of a few interesting stories along the way Eskom board will decide De Ruyter’s future, says Ramaphosa The president says the entity needs to up its revenue collection from government departments and municipalities Spier wine farm presents its third iteration of Constellations The estate, in collaboration with Third World Bunlight, will host Twilight Performances In the Wilderness Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…