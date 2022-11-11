Digital Editions 11 November 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives US midterm elections: Will Trump be trumped? SA must do more to combat corruption if it wants to get climate finance Danger ahead as ANC declines with no democratic alternative How are we complicit in the structural racial issues such as Stellenbosch University? South Africa must bridge digital divide to best benefit from 4IR Call for SA Jews to condemn far-right Zionist party in Israel’s coalition government Advertising Headlines Award winning comedian David Kau brings ‘Blacks Only’ show to... The show is dedicated to celebrating black comedies US midterm elections: Will Trump be trumped? The women’s vote, abortion, the youth vote and concerns about democracy are factors influencing voters Kinnear killing: Police fail to act on Ipid recommendationsM&G Premium The Independent Police Investigative Directorate advised that disciplinary proceedings be instituted against police officials ANC in KZN reconstitutes integrity commission to fight corruption While it agreed that the party has a duty to root out corruption in government, the province is opposed to the step-aside rule Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…