27 January 2023

The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you'll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. Mpho Phalatse 'sad' for Joburg residents after her second ousting as mayor Reserve Bank lifts repo rate by 25 basis points in the wake of load-shedding's economic hit Ramaphosa: 'Equip our learners with technical skills to address youth unemployment, grow the economy' What's behind the Big Tobacco job cuts? A guide to SA's illegal trade after Covid As we wait for the Reserve Bank's decision today, have South Africans given up on the concept of economic growth? DA march 'disrespects the ANC in its own home', says ANC Youth League member Mpho Phalatse 'sad' for Joburg residents after her second ousting... At a council meeting, 140 councillors voted to remove Phalatse, while 129 supported her Child's campaign to save seabirds from invasive mice takes flight Eco-warrior Romario Valentine's efforts have been recognised by the government and BirdLife SA Going, going … is David Mabzua about to exit the...M&G PREMIUM ANC sources say the deputy president submitted a resignation letter on Monday Reserve Bank lifts repo rate by 25 basis points in... The country's energy crisis stands to shave two percentage points off growth in 2023