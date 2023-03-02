Digital Editions 03 March 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives ‘Eskom is not being honest about load-shedding’ The whistleblower’s burden: How a life is dragged into chaos Why SA supermarkets should slash the price of these 10 foods by a fifth Tinubu’s win disappoints Nigerian youth Is it possible for Eskom to fail? Cape Town teacher discovers child sex trafficking ring Advertising Headlines ‘Terrorist’ threat to social housing sitesM&G PREMIUM Delft housing project at standstill for a third week following intimidation from construction ‘terrorists’ ‘Eskom is not being honest about load-shedding’ A CSIR report has put the power utility under scrutiny for under-reporting load-shedding stages and the megawatts cut. And there is concern that blackouts will intensify in winter Climate change behind the 2021 Table Mountain fire – study Researchers find that extreme fire weather ‘has become 90% more likely in a warmer world’ Joburg: There’s still life in the old skelm There are reasons not to emigrate or join the Little Trek back to the Cape Colony Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…